Popular Dublin pub to donate all Good Friday proceeds to charity

Slattery's pub in Dublin is marking the end of the Good Friday ban on alcohol sales by donating all its proceeds from the day to charity.

It's the first time since 1927 that the people of Ireland will be able to buy alcohol on the holy day.

The pub, based in Beggars Bush on the south side, is donating the proceeds to Our Lady's Hospice Care in Harold's Cross and Blackrock, and the local 4th Port Dodder Sea Scout Group. Jerome Ennis, assistant manager, told Independent.ie that staff thought it would be nice to do something to commemorate the occasion.

"Usually on Good Friday, you are getting your floors done and staff are at their house parties, but having to work is not so bad when you know you're doing it for a good cause," he said. "We were having a management meeting and thought it would be nice to donate to charity."

Legislation was passed in the Dáil in January to amend the Intoxicating Liquor Act and end the 100-year ban on alcohol sales on Good Friday.

