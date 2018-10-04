Popular brand of pregnancy test recalled following number of 'false positives'

WOMEN in Ireland who may have purchased a pregnancy test online have been urged to check the manufacturer and number after a popular brand has been recalled following a small number of returned false positives.

The Clear & Simple digital pregnancy tests which are affected have the lot number DM10220170710E printed on the end of the box and sachet, and have an expiry date of January 2020.

The tests are not on sale in pharmacies and shops in this country but may be purchased online.

An announcement by manufacturer Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech only concerned these pregnancy tests.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK said people who have purchased affected tests are advised to seek alternative testing methods and refer any affected tests to their pharmacy or shop.

The advice is: “If you have any questions about using digital pregnancy tests, please speak to your healthcare professional.”

