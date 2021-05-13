‘Popular and nice people’: couple killed in Roscommon house fire are named locally

Garda forensics examining the scene of the house fire at Rooty Cross, Drumalya, Co Roscommon

Nuala Kenny and Joe Tumulty who were killed in the blaze

The couple killed in a house fire in Roscommon overnight have been named. Nuala Kenny and Joe Tumulty were killed in the blaze at Rooty Cross, Drumalya, Co Roscommon, a townland close to the Galway border, overnight.

Ms Kenny, who was a healthcare assistant in her 40s and Mr Tumulty, who was a plasterer in his 50s, had been in a relationship for several years. He had two children from a previous relationship and she was a mother of three.

It is understood gardaí are not treating the fatal fire as suspicious but are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

A relative of Mr Tumulty, who is also a neighbour, told Independent.ie he had been reading the paper until about 2am when he noticed the fire.

“I went to the window to turn off the television and I could see this enormous flame, I really mean shocking,” he said.

“Joey had a habit of maybe burning stuff maybe at night. In these country places they do things like that.

“But then when I looked again, I said there is no way that is rubbish.”

The neighbour woke his partner who quickly realised a shed had caught fire. The pair tried to alert Mr Tumulty by phone but there was no answer.

“The whole thing happened between one o’clock and two o’clock. And it was an inferno.”

The man said by the time emergency services got to the scene, the house had been engulfed in flames.

“We came down straight away and the whole top of the house was burning at that stage and there was nothing at the bottom, on the ground floor,” he said.

“It started somewhere on the stairs or upstairs I’m absolutely convinced.

“He built the house himself, he was a plasterer and very proud of it he was.”

The man described Mr Tumulty as someone who kept to himself.

“Joey was a nice fella, I wouldn’t have known her that well. Joey was a private kind of a man. He was at that age you know, over 50 years of age,” he said.

Local parish priest Fr Michael Molloy said the news had sent shockwaves through the area.

“It's a very difficult morning to hear that tragic news of fire at any time and the loss of life at any time, it sends shockwaves through the parish,” he said.

He said it had been a very difficult morning for the families concerned and for the small, close-knit community.

“I have met some of the families. Our prayers and our thoughts go with them in this very difficult situation.”

Describing the local couple, Fr Molloy said they were very popular. “They were just quiet people who went about their business and looked after their families.

“They were very popular people in the area and very nice people. In a close community like this, everyone knows each other and it is really a very difficult day for everybody.





“In these difficult times with Covid restrictions it is that bit more difficult, but people will rally round, even at a distance and support them.”

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at around 2am.

Three units of the fire brigade tackled the blaze which was brought under control shortly before 5.30am.

At 12.35 today the body of one of the deceased was removed from the scene by undertakers flanked by gardaí.

Forensic specialists remain at the scene carrying out detailed examinations to determine the cause of the fire.

A source told Independent.ie: “At this stage, there is nothing to suggest there is anything suspicious about this tragic incident but inquiries are ongoing.

“Garda forensic officers are at the scene and carrying out their inquiries to determine where the fire started.”

A Garda spokesperson said: “The fire was brought under control by three units of Fire Brigade.

"Two bodies were discovered inside the house. Death was pronounced at the scene a short time later.

“Investigating gardaí have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire. The bodies will be removed to Galway General Hospital where post-mortem examinations will be conducted.”