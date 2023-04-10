Pope prays for ‘lasting peace in Ireland’ as he marks 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

Pope Francis has prayed on Easter Monday for “lasting peace in Ireland” as he marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Today is exactly 25 years since the historic agreement was signed.

Addressing thousands of pilgrims gathered in St Pater’s Square, the 86-year-old pontiff said the agreement had brought about an end to the violence in Northern Ireland.

“Today I remember the 25th anniversary of the so-called Good Friday or Belfast Agreement which brought an end to the violence in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“In a spirit of gratitude, I pray to the God of peace that what has been maintained over those years may continue to offer peace and harmony to all the men and women of Ireland.”

Responding to today’s message of solidarity, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, said the Pope has shown “great interest in our peace process” and is always anxious to be kept up to date with developments.

“I am confident that his prayerful thoughts today will be welcomed by all people of goodwill.”

Recalling the Pontiff’s visit to Dublin in 2018, Dr Martin said Pope Francis “encouraged us to persevere in the work of peace and reconciliation. He acknowledged on that occasion the huge efforts that had been made to reach the agreement and to find a peaceful settlement to end the conflict here which he said had caused such ‘untold pain’ to everyone.”

He said the Argentine has often spoken about the importance of reconciliation in the world and about being willing to break down barriers by crossing the road “to the other side” in the spirit of the good samaritan.

He noted that in his Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi message ‘to the city and to the world’ the Pope had encouraged everyone to pursue the “paths of peace and fraternity” and had drawn attention to the “awful impact of war and violence in so many troubled parts of the world today”.

The Derry-born prelate, who grew up during the Troubles, said he was always struck by the way Pope Francis draws out the horrific consequences of conflict, especially on families, children, and communities, and how violence drives displacement of peoples, forced migration, social and economic hardship and humanitarian crises.

“As we mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/ Good Friday Agreement today, Pope Francis would want us to redouble our efforts at finding solutions to our ongoing problems and to work earnestly at restoring relationships here in order to bring deeper healing and reconciliation on this island, and between these islands,” the Archbishop of Armagh said.

In a message to mark the 25th anniversary of the historic agreement today, church leaders across Northern Ireland issued a joint message emphasising that the signing of the agreement was not the end of the journey to peace in Northern Ireland but “marked simply the first faltering steps down a very long road to a new, brighter, and shared future”.