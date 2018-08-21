Campaigners have said Pope Francis has once again failed to acknowledge the Vatican’s “role in the cover up” of historic cleric abuse following a letter of apology from Rome yesterday.

'The Vatican is ignoring its role in abuse cover up' - campaigners slam Pope's apology

Pope Francis issued a letter of apology to the 1.2bn followers of the church after a US grand jury report revealed over a thousand cases of historic clerical abuse in Pennsylvania.

However, campaigners have said “this is one of a long series of apologies that we’ve heard from the Vatican” which failed to recognise the Vatican’s involvement in covering up clerical abuse.

“Every time there is an independent inquiry the same pattern emerges that the church has acted to protect the reputation of the church rather than to protect children,” said Maeve Lewis, CEO of One in Four.

“The Vatican for example is not acknowledging its role in the cover up over the years at all. There is no mention of that in the letter,” she said speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The letter of apology published yesterday said “no effort will be spared to prevent abuse and its cover up” and comes just days before Pope Francis arrives in Ireland for the World Meeting of Families.

“The extent and the gravity of all that has happened requires coming to grips with this reality in a comprehensive and communal way,” it said.

Survivors and campaigners are calling for Pope Francis to identify “concrete steps” to be taken by the Vatican to address the abuses by the men and women within the church.

“My frustration is that we have heard the language of apologies again and again,” said Ms Lewis.

“I would hope that he would go beyond that letter and that we would tell us exactly what he intends to do.

“This visit is enormously distressing for a lot of survivors,” she added.

Speaking later on the programme, Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian said “real movement has taking place and is taking place” towards a system of accountability.

“As the Pope says in this letter there must be accountability, I take heart from that that he certainly is moving in that direction,” he said.

“It is a learning process; it is clearly a learning process in the Catholic Church. It has also been a learning process in civil society.

“I don’t know why it is taking so long but I do believe that is what Pope Francis is moving towards."

