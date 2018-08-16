Temporary road closures and parking restrictions for Papal visit announced by DCC

As the monumental effort to get the capital ready for the Papal visit at the end of the month continues Dublin City Council has announced temporary road closures for the weekend.

On Saturday, 51 roads in Dublin will be closed temporarily. They include many of the roads in the city centre covering the period 12pm – 5:15pm, with some closing as early as 6am.

Parking will also be suspended in many areas.

Saturday 25th August 2018

Temporary Road Closures

1 Sean McDermott Street 12pm - 3.45pm

2 James Joyce Street 12pm - 3.45pm

3 Gloucester Place Lower 12pm - 3.45pm

4 Rutland Street Lower 12pm - 3.45pm

5 Cathal Brugha Street 12pm - 4.30pm

6 O'Connell Street Upper 12pm - 4.30pm

7 O'Connell Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm

8 Talbot Street 12pm - 4.30pm

9 North Earl Street 12pm - 4.30pm

10 Earl Place 12pm - 4.30pm

11 Sackville Place 12pm - 4.30pm

12 Abbey Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm

13 Old Abbey Street 12pm - 4.30pm

14 Harbour Court 12pm - 4.30pm

15 Abbey Street Middle 12pm - 4.30pm

16 North Lotts 12pm - 4.30pm

17 Bachelors Way 12pm - 4.30pm

18 Liffey Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm

19 Henry Street 12pm - 4.30pm

20 Moore Street 11am - 4.30pm

21 Moore Lane 12pm - 4.30pm

22 Rosie Hackett Bridge 12pm - 4.30pm

23 O'Connell Bridge 12pm - 4.30pm

24 Marlborough Street 6am - 4.30pm

25 Cathedral Street 10am (Fri 24/08/18) - 7pm (Sat 25/08/18)

26 Thomas Lane 12pm – 4.30pm

27 Church Street 12pm - 5.15pm

28 Nicholas Avenue 6am - 5.15pm

29 Mary's Lane 12pm - 5.15pm

30 May Lane 6am - 5.15pm

31 Bow Street 6am - 5.15pm

32 New Church Street 6am - 5.15pm

33 Friary Avenue 6am - 5.15pm

34 Red Cow Lane 7am - 5.15pm

35 Beresford Street 12pm - 5.15pm

36 North King Street 7am - 5.15pm

37 Hammond Lane 12pm - 5.30pm

38 Westmoreland Street 12pm - 5pm

39 Dame Street from College Green to Georges Street 12pm - 5pm

40 Dame Street from Georges Street to Lord Edward Street 10am - 5pm

41 Lord Edward Street 10am - 5pm

42 High Street 12pm - 5pm

43 Bridge Street 12pm - 5pm

44 Burgh Quay 12pm - 5pm

45 Nassau Street from Dawson Street to Lower Grafton 12pm - 5pm

46 Lower Grafton Street from Nassau Street to College Green 12pm - 5pm

47 College Street from Pearse Street to College Green 12pm - 5pm

48 D’Olier Street from Burgh Quay to College Street 12pm - 5pm

49 Patrick Street from High Street to Kevin Street 12pm - 5pm

50 Cork Hill 10am - 5pm

51 Castle Street 10am -5pm

Suspension of Parking

52 Killarney Street 6am – 4pm

53 Buckingham Street Lower (between Railway Street & Sean McDermott Street) 6am – 4pm

54 Buckingham Street Upper (between Sean McDermott Street and Empress Place) 6am – 4pm

55 Sean McDermott Street Lower 6am – 4pm

56 Sean McDermott Street Upper 6am – 5pm

57 Cathal Brugha Street 6am – 5pm

58 Cumberland Street North 6am – 5pm

59 Sackville Place 6am – 5pm

60 Abbey Street Lower 6am – 5pm

61 Abbey Street Middle 6am – 5pm

62 Eden Quay (between O’Connell Street Lwr & Marlborough Street) 6am – 5pm

63 Bachelors Walk 6am – 5pm

64 Bow Street 6am -5.15pm

65 Nicholas Avenue 6am -5.15pm

66 Church Street 6am -5.15pm

67 North King Street 6am -5.15pm

68 Mary’s Lane between Church Street and Beresford Street 10am -5.15pm

While on Sunday, the day of the papal mass in the Phoenix Park, most of the surrounding roads will be closed off beginning at 6am and lasting until 11pm that night.

Parking restrictions will also be in place for Sunday.

Sunday 26th August 2018

Temporary Road Closures

1 JFK Drive 6am – 11pm

2 JFK Road 6am – 11pm

3 JFK Avenue 6am – 11pm

4 Old Naas Road 6am – 11pm

5 Bluebell Avenue 6am – 11pm

6 Kylemore Road 6am – 11pm

7 Kylemore Park South 6am – 11pm

8 Kylemore Park West 6am – 11pm

9 Kylemore Park North 6am – 11pm

10 Killeen Road 6am – 11pm

11 Park West Road 6am – 11pm

12 Le Fanu Road 6am – 11pm

13 Kylemore Way 6am – 11pm

14 Landen Road 6am – 11pm

15 Ballyfermot Road 6am – 11pm

16 Chapelizod Hill Road 6am – 11pm

17 Old Lucan Road 6am – 11pm

18 Chapelizod Bridge 6am – 11pm

19 Chapelizod Road 6am – 11pm

20 Martin’s Row 6am – 11pm

21 Castleknock Road 6am – 11pm

22 Blackhorse Avenue 6am – 11pm

23 R147 from junction with Halfway House Roundabout to Cabra Crossroads (Junction of Ratoath Road/ New Cabra Road / Old Cabra Road) 6am – 11pm

24 Ashtown Road 6am – 11pm

25 Ballyboggan Road 6am – 11pm

26 Ratoath Road 6am – 11pm

27 Broombridge Road 6am – 11pm

28 Fassaugh Avenue 6am – 11pm

29 Nephin Road 6am – 11pm

30 Baggot Road 6am – 11pm

31 Skreen Road 6am – 11pm

32 Carpenterstown Avenue 6am – 11pm

33 Somerton Lane 6am – 11pm

34 Rugged Lane 6am – 11pm

35 River Road 6am – 11pm

36 Blackhorse Bridge 8am-11pm

37 Suir Road Bridge 8am-11pm

38 Herberton Bridge 8am-11pm

39 Camac Bridge 8am-11pm

40 Parnell Bridge 8am-11pm

41 Robert Emmet Bridge 8am-11pm

42 La Touché Bridge 8am-11pm

43 Charlemount Bridge 8am-11pm

44 Eustace Bridge 8am-11pm

45 Macartney Bridge 8am-11pm

46 Huband Bridge 8am-11pm

47 Mc Kenny’s Bridge 8am-11pm

48 Macquays Bridge 8am-11pm

49 Burgh Quay 8am-11pm

50 Aston Quay 8am-11pm

51 Crampton Quay 8am-11pm

52 Wellington Quay 8am-11pm

53 Essex Quay 8am-11pm

54 Wood Quay 8am-11pm

55 Merchant’s Quay 8am-11pm

56 Ushers Quay 8am-11pm

57 Ushers Island 8am-11pm

58 Victoria Quay 8am-11pm

59 Johns Road West 8am-11pm

60 Military Road 8am-11pm

61 Concolbert Road at Sarsfield Road Junction 8am-11pm

62 Davitt Road 8am-11pm

63 South Circular Road 8am-11pm

64 Suir Road 8am-11pm

65 Fishamble Street 8am-11pm

66 Winetavern Street 8am-11pm

67 Cook Street 6am-11pm

68 Oliver Bond Street 6am-11pm

69 Bridge Street 8am-11pm

70 Infirmary Road 6am – 11pm

71 Parkgate Street 6am – 11pm

72 Wolfe Tone Quay 6am – 11pm

73 Ellis Quay 6am – 11pm

74 Arran Quay 6am – 11pm

75 Ballyboggin Road 9am – 11pm

76 Old Cabra Road 9am – 11pm

77 North Circular Road 6am – 11pm

78 Inns Quay 9am – 11pm

79 Ormond Quay Upper 9am – 11pm

80 Ormond Quay Lower 9am – 11pm

81 Bachelors Walk 9am – 11pm

82 Eden Quay 9am – 11pm

83 Custom House Quay 9am – 11pm

84 Conyngham Road 6am - 11pm

Suspension of Parking

85 Parkgate Street 4am – 12midnight

86 North Circular Road from North Gate to Doyle’s Corner 4am – 12midnight

87 Benburb Street 4am – 12midnight

88 Liffey Street West 4am – 12midnight

89 Temple Street West 4am – 12midnight

90 Infirmary Road 4am – 12midnight

The council has stressed that emergency routes will be maintained, and that local access will be “facilitated as far as possible.”

Public transport services will continue to run during this period and passengers urged to check with transports providers before departing. Temporary road closures may also be implemented if necessary.

There will also be limited access to the Phoenix Park. More information can be found on the OPW website.

Online Editors