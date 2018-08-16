Temporary road closures and parking restrictions for Papal visit announced by DCC
As the monumental effort to get the capital ready for the Papal visit at the end of the month continues Dublin City Council has announced temporary road closures for the weekend.
On Saturday, 51 roads in Dublin will be closed temporarily. They include many of the roads in the city centre covering the period 12pm – 5:15pm, with some closing as early as 6am.
Parking will also be suspended in many areas.
Saturday 25th August 2018
Temporary Road Closures
1 Sean McDermott Street 12pm - 3.45pm
2 James Joyce Street 12pm - 3.45pm
3 Gloucester Place Lower 12pm - 3.45pm
4 Rutland Street Lower 12pm - 3.45pm
5 Cathal Brugha Street 12pm - 4.30pm
6 O'Connell Street Upper 12pm - 4.30pm
7 O'Connell Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm
8 Talbot Street 12pm - 4.30pm
9 North Earl Street 12pm - 4.30pm
10 Earl Place 12pm - 4.30pm
11 Sackville Place 12pm - 4.30pm
12 Abbey Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm
13 Old Abbey Street 12pm - 4.30pm
14 Harbour Court 12pm - 4.30pm
15 Abbey Street Middle 12pm - 4.30pm
16 North Lotts 12pm - 4.30pm
17 Bachelors Way 12pm - 4.30pm
18 Liffey Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm
19 Henry Street 12pm - 4.30pm
20 Moore Street 11am - 4.30pm
21 Moore Lane 12pm - 4.30pm
22 Rosie Hackett Bridge 12pm - 4.30pm
23 O'Connell Bridge 12pm - 4.30pm
24 Marlborough Street 6am - 4.30pm
25 Cathedral Street 10am (Fri 24/08/18) - 7pm (Sat 25/08/18)
26 Thomas Lane 12pm – 4.30pm
27 Church Street 12pm - 5.15pm
28 Nicholas Avenue 6am - 5.15pm
29 Mary's Lane 12pm - 5.15pm
30 May Lane 6am - 5.15pm
31 Bow Street 6am - 5.15pm
32 New Church Street 6am - 5.15pm
33 Friary Avenue 6am - 5.15pm
34 Red Cow Lane 7am - 5.15pm
35 Beresford Street 12pm - 5.15pm
36 North King Street 7am - 5.15pm
37 Hammond Lane 12pm - 5.30pm
38 Westmoreland Street 12pm - 5pm
39 Dame Street from College Green to Georges Street 12pm - 5pm
40 Dame Street from Georges Street to Lord Edward Street 10am - 5pm
41 Lord Edward Street 10am - 5pm
42 High Street 12pm - 5pm
43 Bridge Street 12pm - 5pm
44 Burgh Quay 12pm - 5pm
45 Nassau Street from Dawson Street to Lower Grafton 12pm - 5pm
46 Lower Grafton Street from Nassau Street to College Green 12pm - 5pm
47 College Street from Pearse Street to College Green 12pm - 5pm
48 D’Olier Street from Burgh Quay to College Street 12pm - 5pm
49 Patrick Street from High Street to Kevin Street 12pm - 5pm
50 Cork Hill 10am - 5pm
51 Castle Street 10am -5pm
Suspension of Parking
52 Killarney Street 6am – 4pm
53 Buckingham Street Lower (between Railway Street & Sean McDermott Street) 6am – 4pm
54 Buckingham Street Upper (between Sean McDermott Street and Empress Place) 6am – 4pm
55 Sean McDermott Street Lower 6am – 4pm
56 Sean McDermott Street Upper 6am – 5pm
57 Cathal Brugha Street 6am – 5pm
58 Cumberland Street North 6am – 5pm
59 Sackville Place 6am – 5pm
60 Abbey Street Lower 6am – 5pm
61 Abbey Street Middle 6am – 5pm
62 Eden Quay (between O’Connell Street Lwr & Marlborough Street) 6am – 5pm
63 Bachelors Walk 6am – 5pm
64 Bow Street 6am -5.15pm
65 Nicholas Avenue 6am -5.15pm
66 Church Street 6am -5.15pm
67 North King Street 6am -5.15pm
68 Mary’s Lane between Church Street and Beresford Street 10am -5.15pm
While on Sunday, the day of the papal mass in the Phoenix Park, most of the surrounding roads will be closed off beginning at 6am and lasting until 11pm that night.
Parking restrictions will also be in place for Sunday.
Sunday 26th August 2018
Temporary Road Closures
1 JFK Drive 6am – 11pm
2 JFK Road 6am – 11pm
3 JFK Avenue 6am – 11pm
4 Old Naas Road 6am – 11pm
5 Bluebell Avenue 6am – 11pm
6 Kylemore Road 6am – 11pm
7 Kylemore Park South 6am – 11pm
8 Kylemore Park West 6am – 11pm
9 Kylemore Park North 6am – 11pm
10 Killeen Road 6am – 11pm
11 Park West Road 6am – 11pm
12 Le Fanu Road 6am – 11pm
13 Kylemore Way 6am – 11pm
14 Landen Road 6am – 11pm
15 Ballyfermot Road 6am – 11pm
16 Chapelizod Hill Road 6am – 11pm
17 Old Lucan Road 6am – 11pm
18 Chapelizod Bridge 6am – 11pm
19 Chapelizod Road 6am – 11pm
20 Martin’s Row 6am – 11pm
21 Castleknock Road 6am – 11pm
22 Blackhorse Avenue 6am – 11pm
23 R147 from junction with Halfway House Roundabout to Cabra Crossroads (Junction of Ratoath Road/ New Cabra Road / Old Cabra Road) 6am – 11pm
24 Ashtown Road 6am – 11pm
25 Ballyboggan Road 6am – 11pm
26 Ratoath Road 6am – 11pm
27 Broombridge Road 6am – 11pm
28 Fassaugh Avenue 6am – 11pm
29 Nephin Road 6am – 11pm
30 Baggot Road 6am – 11pm
31 Skreen Road 6am – 11pm
32 Carpenterstown Avenue 6am – 11pm
33 Somerton Lane 6am – 11pm
34 Rugged Lane 6am – 11pm
35 River Road 6am – 11pm
36 Blackhorse Bridge 8am-11pm
37 Suir Road Bridge 8am-11pm
38 Herberton Bridge 8am-11pm
39 Camac Bridge 8am-11pm
40 Parnell Bridge 8am-11pm
41 Robert Emmet Bridge 8am-11pm
42 La Touché Bridge 8am-11pm
43 Charlemount Bridge 8am-11pm
44 Eustace Bridge 8am-11pm
45 Macartney Bridge 8am-11pm
46 Huband Bridge 8am-11pm
47 Mc Kenny’s Bridge 8am-11pm
48 Macquays Bridge 8am-11pm
49 Burgh Quay 8am-11pm
50 Aston Quay 8am-11pm
51 Crampton Quay 8am-11pm
52 Wellington Quay 8am-11pm
53 Essex Quay 8am-11pm
54 Wood Quay 8am-11pm
55 Merchant’s Quay 8am-11pm
56 Ushers Quay 8am-11pm
57 Ushers Island 8am-11pm
58 Victoria Quay 8am-11pm
59 Johns Road West 8am-11pm
60 Military Road 8am-11pm
61 Concolbert Road at Sarsfield Road Junction 8am-11pm
62 Davitt Road 8am-11pm
63 South Circular Road 8am-11pm
64 Suir Road 8am-11pm
65 Fishamble Street 8am-11pm
66 Winetavern Street 8am-11pm
67 Cook Street 6am-11pm
68 Oliver Bond Street 6am-11pm
69 Bridge Street 8am-11pm
70 Infirmary Road 6am – 11pm
71 Parkgate Street 6am – 11pm
72 Wolfe Tone Quay 6am – 11pm
73 Ellis Quay 6am – 11pm
74 Arran Quay 6am – 11pm
75 Ballyboggin Road 9am – 11pm
76 Old Cabra Road 9am – 11pm
77 North Circular Road 6am – 11pm
78 Inns Quay 9am – 11pm
79 Ormond Quay Upper 9am – 11pm
80 Ormond Quay Lower 9am – 11pm
81 Bachelors Walk 9am – 11pm
82 Eden Quay 9am – 11pm
83 Custom House Quay 9am – 11pm
84 Conyngham Road 6am - 11pm
Suspension of Parking
85 Parkgate Street 4am – 12midnight
86 North Circular Road from North Gate to Doyle’s Corner 4am – 12midnight
87 Benburb Street 4am – 12midnight
88 Liffey Street West 4am – 12midnight
89 Temple Street West 4am – 12midnight
90 Infirmary Road 4am – 12midnight
The council has stressed that emergency routes will be maintained, and that local access will be “facilitated as far as possible.”
Public transport services will continue to run during this period and passengers urged to check with transports providers before departing. Temporary road closures may also be implemented if necessary.
There will also be limited access to the Phoenix Park. More information can be found on the OPW website.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Plan to rent student housing during Pope visit to be investigated
- In pictures: First look at what Pope Francis will be wearing during his Irish visit
- Behind the scenes of the Papal Mass: No loaves and fishes... but there'll be 25,000 sliced pans
- Pope Francis will travel in Skoda car during historic visit to Ireland