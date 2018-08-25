The field hospital set up in the Phoenix Park to treat people who become seriously ill during tomorrow's papal Mass is to be staffed by 60 doctors and nurses.

The field hospital set up in the Phoenix Park to treat people who become seriously ill during tomorrow's papal Mass is to be staffed by 60 doctors and nurses.

Sixty medical staff now on board for field hospital in the Phoenix Park

The facility being set up in St Mary's Hospital in the Phoenix Park, which is mostly used for a nursing home and other facilities, has five resuscitation bays as well as 16 beds and cots.

Dr Patrick Plunkett, the retired former head of St James's Hospital emergency department, and long-time St John Ambulance volunteer said there are detailed plans to cater for medical emergencies at the event.

The crowd of 500,000 attending the Mass is twice the population of Cork city.

The presence of so many doctors means decisions can be made about the treatment of patients on site, and there will be no flood of unnecessary admissions to local hospitals.

Emergency consultants estimated that up to 750 people may need hospital treatment, and between 1,000 and 3,000 will require first aid on site.

Dr Plunkett, who was appointed as medical director for the event earlier this week, said a number of people may suffer a heart attack or have complications due to pneumonia.

"Others can break a leg or slip," he said.

Members of the crowd will be arranged into a grid system of around 1,500 to 3,000 and there will be "spotters" on elevated sites to be on the alert for people who get ill or need help.

Dr Plunkett said these spotters are essential otherwise the voluntary organisations providing emergency aid on the ground would not be able to see them.

The spotter will be able to direct the paramedic to the stricken member of the public.

The patient will be taken in a buggy to a hub, which is a 12-metre by 12-metre tent with advanced paramedics and medical staff.

Pope's visit maps: Travel, parking and walking guides for the Pope's visit to Dublin and Knock

Seriously ill people may need to be transported to one of the city hospitals but the lack of traffic on the roads will mean this can possibly be done more quickly than normal with an ambulance, he added.

He warned that people could be standing for as long as eight hours and they are advised to bring some seating if they are at risk of coming under strain.

They will also face a considerable walk - which could take them up to an hour and a half.

Each hospital in the city that will receive patients from the event has its own internal plan.

Dr Plunkett advised people to come prepared and have good footwear, a poncho for rain protection, a hat and sunscreen as well as food and water.

If they need to take medication, they should ensure they bring it with them.

If they are on medication they should make a list so that if they are in need of medical care doctors will be informed.

Dr Emily O' Conor, emergency consultant in nearby Connolly Hospital said, A&E doctors are now reassured about the planning in place to care for patients.

"There is still an unpredictable element about what will happen.

"But that is what emergency medicine is all about," she added.

Irish Independent