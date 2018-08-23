A CONTROVERSIAL spring clean and repainting of the Papal Cross ended up costing more than €15,000, according to Office of Public Works (OPW) records.

'Sincere regrets' over €15,000 re-painting and washing of Papal Cross at the height of the drought

The clean-up of the Phoenix Park monument attracted considerable attention after power-washing took place at the height of the drought in July.

However, internal emails reveal how the OPW was not aware that water was going to be used in getting the cross ready for this week’s visit.

It was informed, however, that the repainting job – the first in four years – could not have gone ahead unless the Papal Cross was spotlessly clean.

An internal email explained how washing was an “essential part” of the preparation works to remove “built-up dirt, grime, and loose materials”.

The contractor also confirmed water was drawn from an off-site source that was not affected by the water hose ban.

An invoice for the repainting of the 33-metre structure was received on July 11 for a total of €15,222.50, excluding VAT.

It was painted with metalshield gloss and hammercote smooth white to ensure it was protected from the elements and remained gleaming white.

In a statement, the OPW said: “The contractor sourced water outside the Phoenix Park to undertake the cleaning of the cross and did not advise the OPW he intended to use water prior to painting.

“We sincerely regret this given the hosepipe ban was in place at the time and have put measures in place to ensure that this will not happen again.”

