'Sincere regrets' over €15,000 re-painting and washing of Papal Cross at the height of the drought
A CONTROVERSIAL spring clean and repainting of the Papal Cross ended up costing more than €15,000, according to Office of Public Works (OPW) records.
The clean-up of the Phoenix Park monument attracted considerable attention after power-washing took place at the height of the drought in July.
However, internal emails reveal how the OPW was not aware that water was going to be used in getting the cross ready for this week’s visit.
It was informed, however, that the repainting job – the first in four years – could not have gone ahead unless the Papal Cross was spotlessly clean.
An internal email explained how washing was an “essential part” of the preparation works to remove “built-up dirt, grime, and loose materials”.
The contractor also confirmed water was drawn from an off-site source that was not affected by the water hose ban.
An invoice for the repainting of the 33-metre structure was received on July 11 for a total of €15,222.50, excluding VAT.
It was painted with metalshield gloss and hammercote smooth white to ensure it was protected from the elements and remained gleaming white.
In a statement, the OPW said: “The contractor sourced water outside the Phoenix Park to undertake the cleaning of the cross and did not advise the OPW he intended to use water prior to painting.
“We sincerely regret this given the hosepipe ban was in place at the time and have put measures in place to ensure that this will not happen again.”
Irish Independent
Related Content
- Pilgrims to walk for 11 days to the papal Mass
- Hospital bed on standby in case Francis falls ill on trip
- LGBTI choir plans to sing in protest at WMOF event
- Revealed: Pope Francis' route through Dublin during historic Irish visit
- 'We are seeing hidden Ireland, it's magic' - Pilgrims on 11-day hike across Ireland to see the Pope
- From Pope dolls to a stained glass Popemobile - some 20,000 people enjoy first day of World Meeting of Families
- 'I picked out a nice park' - son of Fr Michael Cleary reveals he is now homeless
- 'Infuriated and embarrassed' - World Meeting of Families opens with admission of failure to protect children and vow to do better
- 'McAleese needs to get off the stage' – Independent TD hits out at former president over Church comments
- 'They have nowhere to go' - Homeless warned to stay off the streets during Pope Francis visit
- Heavens set to open before papal visit as Met Éireann warns of heavy downpours
- Special anti-drone technology to be used during Pope's visit to ensure Pontiff isn’t attacked from the air
- Hozier, Mary Black, Roisin O, Liam Ó Maonlaí to perform at Stand for Truth event for victims of clerical abuse