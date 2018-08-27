Simon Coveney bribes daughter (5) with kitten to greet the Pope

It was a sweet family moment that set the tone for the Pope's visit - but Simon Coveney had to bribe his youngest daughter with a kitten so she would follow through with her promise to greet the Pope.

The plan had been that the three daughters of the Foreign Affairs Minister, Beth (9), Jessica (7) and Annalise (5), would greet Pope Francis in Italian, Spanish and English, while welcoming him with a posy of flowers.

But at the last minute, little Annalise cried off, saying that she was too cold and tired to take part.

"I offered her my phone for a month - but she said she'd take it anyway," said Mr Coveney with a grin.

He then tried offering her his iPad outright - but again she point-blank refused. A third offer of a kitten, however, did the trick and Annalise agreed with alacrity to do a deal.

It all went smoothly and the Pope was delighted to be received by the three girls, telling them: "I'm very happy to be here."

Meanwhile, the Coveney household is eagerly awaiting the arrival of a "black-and-white kitten named Francis".

"It was something they've wanted for a while," explained Mr Coveney of the new family member.

Irish Independent