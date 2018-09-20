Revealed (finally): How many people attended papal mass in Phoenix Park

The mystery of how many people attended the papal Mass in the Phoenix Park finally appears to have been solved.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) revealed yesterday that the final count was almost certainly just under 152,000 after pedestrians and those bussed to the venue were counted.

The OPW released official count figures following a Freedom of Information request and said the number of pedestrians to enter the park on the day was 131,875.

In addition to that, an estimated 20,000 people travelled to the event by bus and were not officially subject to the headcount.

The OPW counting systems on the day were for health and safety reasons.

"This data was critical for the egress after Mass as each gate had a flow capacity, and all had to be out of the park before sunset," it said.

Those bussed in included invited guests, the choir, those involved in the Mass and those availing of "universal access".

