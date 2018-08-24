'Potentially deadly use' - Drones are 'greatest single threat' at Pope's mass

Drones now represent the greatest single threat to safety at major public events such as the open air Masses by Pope Francis in Ireland.

Drones now represent the greatest single threat to safety at major public events such as the open air Masses by Pope Francis in Ireland.

One of the world's leading drone security experts, Liam Brady, a professional drone pilot and the Irish official of Drone Defence UK, warned the technology has advanced "at a ballistic rate" and the threat now posed should not be underestimated.

"For Euro 150 you can purchase a drone the size of a packet of cigarettes, load it with whatever material you like and put it on a pre-programmed flight path," he said.

"The operator doesn't even have to be within 6km of the drone's intended destination or target."

Worse still, Mr Brady said that facial recognition, camera and guidance technology has allowed advanced drones to be programmed to recognise a specific face in crowd - and then to fly directly towards that person.

"Beyond doubt the advances in drone capabilities represent the greatest single threat posed for major public gatherings. It is something security services are now waking up to."

Drone Defence, operated by Mr Brady and Richard Gill, have pioneered special defence systems against rogue drones.

Their equipment is now in widespread use across Ireland and the U.K.

Last year, they helped provide security at golfer Rory McIlroy's wedding in Cong, Co Mayo where they successfully intercepted rogue drones.

The defence systems range from special telecommunications units which can interrupt a drone controls and remotely take command of it through to a special fast defence drone which drops a net to capture and ground rogue drones.

Drone Defence's latest defence system is a special gun which fires an expanding net to ground rogue drones.

This is considered the last line of defence.

"The rate at which attacks involving drones have increased around the world is truly frightening," he said.

On August 4, an attempt was made to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a military parade in Caracas with a drone loaded with explosives.

Numerous incident have been reported at Irish airports and prisons which could have led to disastrous consequences. Drone attacks have also taken place in North Africa and the Middle East.

"The problem is that, in the wrong hands, drones represent a cheap but high tech and very powerful tool which can be put to potentially deadly use," Mr Brady said.

