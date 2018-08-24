Tap or click on each map to view in high resolution.

Pope's visit maps: Travel, parking and walking guides for the Pope's visit to Dublin and Knock

Pope Mobile Route Dublin - Saturday 25th August

The Papal procession is scheduled to start at 16:15pm on Saturday and is expected to take 15-25mins.

Those planning to attend have been told to take public transport and to allow additional time for the journey.

Knock Shrine - Sunday 26th August

The Pope will arrive at Knock Shrine at 9.45am on Sunday 26th August. He will circuit in the pope mobile and pray the Angelus at the Apparition Chapel before departing from Knock Shrine at 11.15am.

Directly after the Pope has departed the Shrine, there will be an open-air Mass, which will be concluded by 12.30/1pm.

The advice is to take public or group transport (coach) to the event.

Parking at Knock

Mass in Phoenix Park - Sunday 26th August

BUS

Dublin Bus will have seven dedicated transport hubs, throughout the city, to bring you as close as possible to the Phoenix Park. See www.dublinbus.ie for detailed route maps and more information.

All Bus Éireann services (Commuter and Expressway) will operate to and from Busáras, which is about 3km from the Phoenix Park. See www.buseireann.ie or www.expressway.ie.

LUAS

The tram will start operating from 7am. The Green Line will operate from Brides Glen to Broombridge.

The Red Line will operate from Tallaght and Saggart to Blackhorse and from The Point to Smithfield.

The Red and Green Line tram services will operate at a frequency of 6-10 minutes depending on the time of day.

TRAIN

With Intercity services, if you do not have an advance booking, then you will not be permitted to travel from any Intercity station.

Those who wish to travel to the Phoenix Park on commuter services must present their papal ticket within the short hop zone. A special Dart timetable will be in operation with extra services. Tara Street Dart Station is 3km from the park.

CAR

You can park your car in any of the Transport Hubs (subject to availability) and take free public transport towards the Phoenix Park. Recommended parking spots include UCD Belfield, Leopardstown Racecourse and Maynooth University.

All taxi ranks will be operational with the exception of Aston Quay and Heuston Station.

ON FOOT OR CYCLING

Diversions will be in place along various routes.

Some of the Dublinbikes stations closest to the Phoenix Park may be closed on the day, details to be confirmed later this week.

Use the journey planner on www.transportforireland.ie in order to help work out your best route.

Services and Walking Routes

