Saturday 25 August 2018

Pope Francis in Ireland - Pontiff's speech contains 'extraordinary deflection', victims claim

Pope Francis arrives ahead of his speech in St Patrick's Hall at Dublin Castle, Dublin, as part of his visit to Ireland. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Pope Francis arrives at Dublin International Airport, at the start of his two-day visit to Ireland, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Pope Francis as he arrives at Dublin Airport, at the start of his visit to Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Among those in the welcoming party at Dublin Airport is Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney. Photo: David Conachy
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' cape as he boards an airplane at Rome's Fiumicino international airport, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. The pontiff is traveling to Ireland for a two-day visit on the occasion of the 2018 World Meeting of Families. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Ailish O'Hora, Catherine Devine and Rachel Farrell

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to welcome Pope Francis during his whistle-stop tour of the Dublin and Co Mayo over the weekend. Others are expected to protest his visit, with the Catholic Church's place in Irish society much diminished since the last papal visit in 1979. We'll be with Francis all the way, with extensive written, pictorial and video coverage of the historic event - and all the breaking news can be found on our live blogs over Saturday and Sunday.

 

Online Editors

