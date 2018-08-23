Leave the car at home this weekend and use public transport as dozens of roads are closed for the duration of the Pope’s visit.

Plans for the weekend? All you need to know about travel restrictions and public transport during the Pope's visit

Here's everything you need to know about the travel restrictions and public transport to keep your plans in motion.

Traffic restrictions:

Cathedral Street will close to traffic at 10am on Friday and will remain closed until 7pm on Saturday. On Saturday between 6am and 7pm road closures will be in place from Patrick Street and Dawson’s street to Cathal Brugha Street, Sean McDermott Street and King’s Street North.

College Green and part of Nassau Street will be closed along with all streets leading onto O’Connell Street. Lord Edward Street to Georges Street junction will be closed between 10am and 1pm and North Quays, South Quays, Dame Street, O'Connell Street and Church Street will be closed from 1-6pm.

Map of road closures in the city centre on Saturday:

There are numerous ways to keep abreast of traffic restrictions for the Papal visit this weekend.

There is a dedicated helpline (01 222 8888) operating from Monday this week until Monday August 27 inclusive from 9-5pm for information on road closures. The Traffic Management & Incident Centre will provide updates via Twitter @dcctraffic and are contactable on 1800293949 or email trafficpapalvisit@dublincity.ie

You can also tune in to LIVEDRIVE 103.2FM for live traffic updates from the traffic control centre on Saturday from 1-6pm. The Live Drive team will be regularly updating their twitter account throughout the day. Follow them @livedrive.

Popemobile Route information:

The Papal procession is scheduled to start at 16:15pm on Saturday and is expected to take 15-25mins.

Those planning to attend have been told to take public transport and to allow additional time for the journey.

Popemobile route:

Croke Park Event:

The event in Croke Park is scheduled to start at 18:30pm and finish at 20:30pm on Saturday.

Clonliffe road and Jones road will be closed prior to the event. Drumcondra road will be closed from 20:30pm to allow crowds to disperse.

M50

The M50, M1 and Dublin Tunnel will be fully open on Saturday and Sunday. However, the inbound lanes at J6 Blanchardstown, J7 Lucan and J9 Red Cow will be closed to all vehicles apart from buses on Sunday.

Phoenix Park

From 6am until 11.59pm on Sunday there will be significant road closures in place surrounding the Phoenix Park.

Specific information regarding the road closures is available on the relevant Local Authority websites i.e. Dublin City, Fingal and South County Dublin County Councils - web sites below. Information is also available on the Government’s Papal Visit Website ‘gov.ie’.

Cyclists have been warned not to park their bikes along the route of the popemobile and are advised to remove bikes already parked. They have also been told they may be asked to dismount where there are large numbers of pedestrians.

Three confirmed cycle hubs are:

1. DIT Grangegorman, Dublin 7

2. St Brigids (Boys) School, Blanchardstown Village, Dublin 15

3. Amphitheatre, Dublin City Council, Civic Offices, Wood Quay, Dublin 8

Vehicular access will be significantly limited for residents within the road closure cordon surrounding the Phoenix Park, with access at certain points during the day being strictly prohibited.

Public transport information:

Dublin Bus will operate a normal Saturday service, however significant diversions will be in place on these services.

Lord Edward Street to George’s Street junction will be closed to buses between 10am and 1pm, while the North Quays, South Quays, Dame Street, O’Connell Street and Church Street will be closed to buses from 1pm to 6pm.

Details of diversions can be found here

You can follow the Dublin Bus social media team on twitter @dublinbusnews and their customer service line (01) 873 4222) will be available from 08:30am - 6pm on Saturday for any queries on their services during the visit.

Luas service on Saturday August 25

Red Line

Before 11am on Saturday there is a normal service. From 11am - 5pm the Abbey Street Stop will be closed. From 3.15pm - 5pm services will be operating from Tallaght/ Saggart to Smithfield and from The Point to Connolly (There will be no service between Busáras and Four Courts and no alternative bus service). Normal service will resume after 5pm.

Green Line

There will be a normal service up until 10.30am. From 10.30am - 5.30pm services will be operating from Brides Glen to St. Stephens’ Green and Dominick to Broombridge (There will be no service between Dawson and Parnell and no alternative bus service). Normal service will resume after 5.30pm.

Luas service on Sunday August 26

Red Line

Passengers should expect long waiting times at all opened Luas stops .

The Red Line will operate from Tallaght / Saggart to Blackhorse and from The Point to Smithfield between the hours of 7am and 10pm

There will be no service between Blackhorse and Smithfield from 7am until 10pm

Connolly stop will be closed between the hours of 7am and 10pm

Luas will service all Red Line stops from 10pm - 11.30pm

From Blackhorse and Smithfield, passengers will walk via the dedicated routes.

Customers travelling from Tallaght, Hospital and Cookstown alight at Belgard for onward travel

Free travel with Phoenix Park Papal Ticket

Green Line

Passengers should expect long waiting times at all Luas stops.

The Green Line will operate from Brides Glen to Broombridge between the hours of 7am and 11.30pm

From Broombridge, passengers will walk via the dedicated routes.

Phibsborough stop will be closed post-event from 3pm - 10pm

Free travel with Phoenix Park Papal Ticket

For more information on Luas operations this weekend you can phone LoCall 1850 300 604, follow them on Twitter @Luas 7am – 9pm, email info@luas.ie or log on to the website at www.luas.ie.

