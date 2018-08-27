Nicola Anderson: Pope Francis makes poignant 'confession' to an Ireland no longer innocent

On the face of it, what was different about this Papal Mass was the vivid rainbow of colours. A sea of red, yellow and blue hi-tech rainwear replaced the 1979 sea of sludge gabardine.

The Pope himself was in green.

But the real differences lay much deeper.

This Papal Mass may not have been quite as iconic as the first. It was far from being all-encompassing and attracted a fraction of the crowds, for a start.

There is still too much pain and too much water under the bridge for people to have embraced this event as completely and as joyously as they did back then.

How many in that vast crowd of one million people in 1979 had been hiding shame and suffering of their own?

A daughter in a Magdalene Laundry, perhaps, or maybe unknowingly, a young son who was too frightened to tell his parents what he was being subjected to?

Will people ask each other where they were in 2018 as they still do about 1979? It is highly unlikely.

Ireland is now older, sadder - and much wiser.

We have lost our innocence - but, perhaps, regained our wits and our courage. So perhaps, just perhaps, this Mass was much more important as a result because we can see how far we have come - and how much further we need to go in our story.

There can be no more hidden wretchedness, no more dirty secrets. No more shame or scandal.

Back in 1979, they prayed for peace in the North. This time, the problems addressed were both ours and the Pope's, intertwined and inseparable. And they lay at the Pope's own doorstep.

The fulcrum of this Mass was, in fact, a Papal confession.

And though we have heard Pope Francis apologise many times for the failings of the Church, this time it felt different as we watched the happy families gathered before him, two young children running around in the foreground with Papal flags tucked into their T-shirts.

And it brought something of a lump to the throat to see it playing out in full colour - the hurt of the past acknowledged and, perhaps, a hopeful future.

From early in the morning they came trooping up along the Liffey and towards the Phoenix Park amid torrential downpours, in plastic ponchos and carrying stools, some portable and some less easy to carry. It felt like the pilgrimage that it was. And the city streets were otherwise as deserted as they are on Christmas Eve.

The Pope zipped around on his popemobile. Some were thrilled to get a closer view than they had expected.

Clodagh Gibbon, from Castledawson, Co Derry, almost wept as she showed the picture she had taken on her phone.

It was only by chance, she said, explaining that she had queued for the toilets for two hours and her family were "stuck miles away down there".

Emma Mhic Mhathúna brought up one of the offertory gifts, accompanied by her children, Natasha, Seamus, Mario, Oisín and Donnacha.

Also in the procession was Olive Foley, widow of former Munster rugby player Anthony 'Axel' Foley, who died in 2016.

And struggling with a buggy through the crowd was Margaret Cash, the mother of seven whose plight graphically highlighted the homelessness crisis.

As the Pope began his confession, there seemed to be a stunned pause from the crowd. Nobody had expected this and it had not been scheduled.

To hear the long list of abuses perpetrated on so many separate groups of people felt particularly poignant.

"In a special way, we ask pardon for all the abuses committed in various types of institutions run by male or female religious or other members of the Church," Pope Francis said.

"We ask forgiveness for the times that as a Church we did not show survivors of whatever kind of abuse compassion and the seeking of justice and truth through concrete actions. We ask for forgiveness."

He mentioned the sexual crimes by the Church and the Magdalene Laundries through his plea for forgiveness for the "exploitation through manual work". And there was a special mention of single mothers separated from their children amid claims their births had been a 'mortal sin'. "This is not a mortal sin," the Pope declared, earning him the largest outburst of applause.

Afterwards, the Mass over, survivor of institutional abuse Seamus Kelly from Cork, who came with his wife Patricia, told the Irish Independent that this Mass had "healed" him.

"I didn't come here to be apologised to," he said. "I came here to witness what was going on."

Seamus said he had done time in the past and it had been a prison chaplain, Fr Michael Kidney, who had taught him how to begin his life again and how to love. "I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Patricia," he said.

He believes the Church now needs to sit down with survivors "with cameras" and have everything all out in the open.

But he thinks many survivors are still so angry that they need to deal with these emotions first before they can do anything else.

