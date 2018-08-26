It is almost hard to wrap your head around. Here was Ireland's first gay Taoiseach, sharing a stage with the Pope, in the very same grounds where the nation recently celebrated the introduction of abortion laws and same-sex marriage.

Niamh Horan: Perhaps it's now time for the Pope to learn from us

It is truly mind-boggling how much has changed for Ireland in just a few short years. And it was in Dublin Castle yesterday afternoon that Pope Francis was introduced to a new, more assertive country.

An Ireland that is no longer afraid of the Catholic Church. No longer willing to stay silent in the face of social injustice. A country that had finally found its voice. And the message was delivered by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, in the most eloquent manner possible, in what was arguably his greatest moment to date.

He was respectful, offering "a hundred thousand welcomes" to the Holy Father. He was appreciative - recognising that "the Catholic Church [had] filled that gap [of health, education and welfare] to the benefit of many generations of our people" when the State failed to do so.

But he was also humble - reminding the room that still today "as we struggle with a housing shortage and homelessness" the church continues to provide much-needed services.

Importantly, the Taoiseach also took responsibility for the part our country - and its own people - played in our own terrible history. It was a sign of maturity and a signal of our country's new-found self-awareness - a demonstration of how far we have come.

He said "both church and State and wider society" all played a part in the "bitter and broken heritage for so many, leaving a legacy of pain and suffering".

But he was determined and unbowed when it came to addressing the church's awful failings.

He reminded the Pope that it had failed to meet so much in its own value system.

"Charity, forgiveness and compassion" he said, were often pushed aside in favour of "judgment, severity and cruelty, in particular, towards women and children and those on the margins".

He recalled the "Magdalene Laundries, mother and baby Homes, industrial schools, illegal adoptions and clerical child abuse" and he said the "wounds are still open and there is much to be done to bring about justice and truth and healing for victims and survivors".

But most importantly he was assertive in where we would now draw the line. "There can only be zero tolerance for those who abuse innocent children or who facilitate that abuse," he warned.

And hopeful about the future: turning to the Holy Father, he said he now believes "the time has come for us to build a new relationship" between church and State and the Pope's visit could mark the start "of a new chapter" for future generations.

The room was stilled.

One the right sat the most powerful figures in Ireland's Catholic Church; on the left, a who's who of heads of state, including past President Mary McAleese and former taoisigh Bertie Ahern, Brian Cowen and John Bruton.

Earlier, before the Pope and Taoiseach arrived, Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin had sought out Mary McAleese and the two embraced.

There was also frontline staff, military men, naval officers, former prisoners, people from a multitude of faiths, cross-cultural backgrounds and different strands of sexuality. It was an emotional moment for many in the room. Everyone undoubtedly had their own story. Or they knew a family member who was personally affected by a culture of shame and silence brought on by the co-dependent relationship of church and State.

The day was not so much about how the Pope responded. He is 81 years of age. He has stumbled twice in recent months, looked shaky getting out of the car to greet President Michael D Higgins in Aras An Uachtarain and in reality there is only so much he can do or say on his short stay in Ireland.

Once home, he faces a wall of Catholic bureaucracy and tradition that is determined not to change and is largely discredited because most of its followers no longer believe or can identify with certain elements of its theology concerning contraception, celibacy and the lack of respect for women's role in the church.

Yesterday was more about us. It was about a country that has drawn a line between its Catholic past and many people's quest for a more meaningful form of spirituality in the future.

During the last Pope's visit, half the population bowed to the power and pomp of Rome. But yesterday perhaps it was the Pope's turn to learn from us.

Our new Ireland accommodates all of God's children. It embraces all kinds of families outside the traditional Catholic view. It accepts people regardless of their sexuality, respects all religions and celebrates a diverse culture that adds to the rich heritage of a new and modern country.

To the exclusion of no-one.

There is no more room for shame. We have no more time for silence for fear of upsetting authority. This is an Ireland that is rolling back its shoulders, standing up straight and taking ownership of its own destiny.

Perhaps the wisest, most profound words came afterwards from Fr Brian D'Arcy - an iconic figure in the Irish Catholic Church.

Speaking as a victim of clerical sex abuse himself, he said: "Even all the apologies in the world can not take away the pain. We definitely need to make sure that nobody will go through this again and the lives we have had to lead."

He added: "I am hoping that, when the Pope meets the survivors, they will find a man of compassion who is willing to change the legalities that the clerical club are preventing - only then I will be happy. I think he is the man who is going to initiate all that change."

But he said, regardless of whether the current Pope is the man to take up that mantle or not, we should not be scared of this being the end of the Church as we know it.

He said: "We should work for the downfall of that clerical Church, work for the downfall of that institution that is systemically incapable of being the pastoral church that Christ wants us to be. And I think this is a purification process and I would like to say to people to 'keep faith'.

"Nobody can stop me from loving God, nobody can stop God from loving me, God is saving people long before there ever was a Church and God will save people after this present institution goes. Whether they are here or not."

His words will resonate with many.

Tonight the Pope will make his long journey back to Rome, the power centre of the church. Inside his simple bedroom in the heart of the Vatican city, he will have a lot to reflect on following his journey to what was once considered the most staunchly Catholic country in the world.

As he lays his head down and reflects with his God on 'where to next', maybe he will remember his time here - not as one of conflict and hostility, but as a place that can offer him a source of inspiration for how he wants his Church to reconnect with a people it has rejected for so long.

He would do well to remember that the darkest corner, the place we are most afraid to look, is often the same place we find the answer to our salvation.

Sunday Independent