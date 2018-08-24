‘Massacre of innocents' - Syrian cardinal describes horrors of war at World Meeting of Families

A Syrian cardinal has described the war in his native country as a ‘massacre of innocents,’ with many children dead as a result of bombings and some drowning in the sea in a bid to escape and seek asylum.

Others were “torn apart by explosion, suffocated by toxic gases, cut by splinters, mutilated, traumatised, sexually abused or enrolled in the military,” he said.

Cardinal Mario Zenari told the World Meeting of Families, in a keynote address, that on Holy Saturday in 2014, he had visited a Catholic hospital in Damascus, where there were about 60 children from the Catholic Armenian school.

The children had been wounded by shrapnel from a rocket which had hit their playground before 8am.

One nine year old girl, Laurine, had had both her legs amputated the previous day and she kept repeating: “O Lord, why has this happened to me?”

That same year, two brothers, Michael (4) and Anton (9) were leaning on the balcony of their modest apartment in Damascus, waiting for their parents to go to a feast with some of their relatives.

“Shrapnel from a rocket fell on them. From their balcony, they flew to heaven,” said the cardinal.

The cardinal Zenari said that today, on the battlefields of Syria, as well as other parts in the world, it is the family above all that suffers injury and destruction because wars are fought mainly in the cities where women and children remain behind.

Families had been separated in a desperate bid to escape. About half the Syrian population have been forced to leave their homes with more than six million internally displaced and a further five million refugees in neighbouring countries.

“Syrian refugees make up a quarter of all refugees in the world,” the cardinal said, describing it as “an unstoppable stream of human suffering.”

As happens in every war, there are people who try to profit and get rich on the back of poor people he said, adding: “How often do we witness exploitation of poor refugees, (with) exorbitant rents and exploitation of work.”

However he said it was comforting to see scenes of solidarity and altruism, often amongst the refugees themselves.

He spoke of families who had arrived from Syria without anything and were helped by other families in the camp.

“Some helped to set up tents, others cleaned them, others shared their food and others donated mattresses so as to avoid their having to sleep on the floor,” he said.

Having lived thorough the bloody Syrian conflict for the past eight years, he said that one might be tempted to quote from the book of Lamentations: “Perhaps the Lord does not see all this?”

“Syria is a country of ancient civilisations with an archaeological heritage unique in the world,” he said. It was in Syria that for the first time the disciples were called Christians and on the road to Damascus, the Risen Lord appeared to the young Saul, who, from being a persecutor of the Christians, became the Apostle of the Gentiles,” he said.

And amid the ongoing war, he admitted that he sometimes felt tempted to pray that ‘the path to heaven is too dangerous’.

“There are Syrian, Russian, Turkish, international coalition and Israeli fight-bombers, missiles fired from the Mediterranean, the Caspian Sea, the Golan Heights and elsewhere, as well as rockets all whizzing over our heads,” he said.

“To think that it was in these regions that the rainbow appeared at the beginning of history as a sign of peace,” he said.

