There were poignant scenes as members of an LGBTI choir who were not permitted to take part in the World Meeting of Families sang “We are Family” outside the RDS.

LGBTI choir sings 'We are Family' outside World Meeting of Families event they were forbidden to join

The Rainbow Choir had applied for a stand at the Catholic event but “never heard back”, spokesperson Ursula Halligan, the former TV3 political editor, explained.

In a passionate address, she pleaded with the Church to accept LGBTI people and to no longer exclude them.

“We need actions - if the church is truly welcoming it would get rid of this language that calls us ‘objectively disordered and intrinsically evil’,” she said, adding that this language was damaging young people and the church controls 90pc of the schools in this country.

She said that she was doing this for younger people coming up, saying: “I don’t want them to have to wait until they are 53 years of age to come out.”

“Love is the most important thing in life. Why would you want to stunt that in any human being?” she asked.

“Please look upon us as human beings,” she said.

Put to her that a Jesuit priest Fr James Martin had given a talk at the event about the importance of including LGBTI people and their families, Ursula said that this was good - but until the church say they had no problem with LGBTI families and have no problem having pictures having LGBTI families, steps like these are merely “window-dressing.

“It’s not real - but it’s a start”, she added.

Meanwhile she said she wished to address the comments of Mattie McGrath TD who had said that former President Mary McAleese should ‘get off the stage,’saying: “Without Mary McAleese we would not be here today.”

“She has been a superb champion who has inspired me all the way,” she said.

“ I cannot speak highly enough of her. I believe that when we look back we will see her in the ranks of Daniel O’Connell and Charles Stewart Parnell. She has shown the courage that I would love the Pope to show.”

