"It is not enough to simply say sorry" for the historic cases of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, the Archbishop of Dublin said this morning.

'It is not enough to just say sorry' for abuses within Catholic Church - Archbishop of Dublin

Ahead of Pope Francis’ visit to the Ireland for the World Meeting of Families next week he said “anger at the role of the Church leadership in compounding the suffering of so many institutions for Children”.

Speaking at the Pro-Cathedral, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said Pope Francis would not be able to answer all the questions being asked of him next week but that he hope he would speak “frankly”.

“It is not enough just to say sorry. Structures that permit or facilitate abuse must be broken down and broken down forever. Why does this not happen? Why must such a simple affirmation have to be repeated so often?

“Structures that permit or facilitate abuse must be broken down and broken down forever everywhere.”

In a sermon on the theme of love, Archbishop Martin said there was a resentment and anger among people toward the Catholic Church in Ireland.

“The scandals of abuse in the Church have produced a deep-seated resentment among believers. It is not just anger over the horror of abuse, but an anger at the role of church leadership in compounding the suffering of so many in institutions for children, for unmarried mothers and for vulnerable women.

“The anger is not just about abuse but also about a Church that was authoritarian harsh, autocratic and self-protecting.

“Rather than bringing the liberating message of the love of God, it imposed a world of rules to such an extent that it lacked respect for the personal life of many and especially of women,” he added.

He reiterated previous comments calling for leaders in the church to deal with its controversial past in order to move forward.

While admitting the visit “marked many anxieties about our Catholic Church and wider afield,” he said it would also bring “widespread expectation and joy and enthusiasm”.

“The Pope has to speak frankly about our past but also about our future. We need a Church with confidence: not the confidence of popularity or arrogance but the confidence that comes from men and women captivated by the message of Jesus,” he said.

Pope Francis will spend two days in Ireland, touring a number of locations including the shrine in Knock and the Capuchin Day Centre, as well as performing a mass to more than 500,000 people in Phoenix Park.

Earlier this week Pope Francis said he was on the side of victims of clerical abuse after a US grand jury report revealed historic sexual abuse cases involving more than 1,000 children and over 300 Catholic priests in Pennsylvania.

Archbishop Martin said those in the care of the church, including women and children, experienced an “extraordinary harshness”.

“I keep asking myself what it was in Irish Catholicism that led to such a level of harshness.

“When you add up all the categories of victims, you can see that the number was immense. We still only know the identity of some. It is not something that belongs to the past but a hurt that survivors and those close to them carry in their hearts every day of their lives,” he said.

Despite these challenges faced by the Catholic Church the Archbishop of Dublin said he was confident that the Irish people would extend a warm welcome to Pope Francis on his visit to Ireland.

“Pope Francis is a kind man, someone who inspires and touches hearts. I know that Irish people will extend a kind welcome to him. People of differing voices are interested in him as a person and in what he stands for.”

He concluded “Let us pray for the lonely, the abandoned, those without hope. Let us pray for those who are without a home. Let us pray for those who are hurt because the Church does not adequately recognise their dignity. Let us pray for all families.

