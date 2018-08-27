A military representative association have described claims that troops slept in poor conditions in the Phoenix Park during the Papal Mass as “appalling”.

Investigation launched as soldiers forced to sleep in 'appalling conditions' during papal visit

Over 3,000 Defence Force personnel were deployed over the weekend, which saw Pope Francis visit Ireland as part of the World Meeting of Families event.

Some members were tasked with securing the perimeter of the Phoenix Park from 6am on Saturday as part of the broader security operation surrounding the Papal visit.

Members of the Defence Forces also assisted Gardai in securing the grounds at Ireland West Airport and the Marian Shrine in Knock.

Photos emerged yesterday evening of makeshift tents in the park as well as dirty needles in the vicinity of where the troops claimed to be sleeping in the Phoenix Park.

The Permanent Defence Force Other Ranks Association (PDFORRA) described the potential exposure to diseases from the needles as “deeply worrying”.

"The images of hypodermic needles strewn in an area where members were deployed were appalling, and gave rise to serious Health and Safety concerns within the Association," Gerard Guinan, general secretary of PDFORRA told Independent.ie.

“While members of the Defence Forces expect to endure robust conditions during their careers, the apparent exposure of members to the potential of infectious diseases is deeply worrying.

Mr Guinan added that a delegation from PDFORRA will meet with the Chief of Staff in the coming days to address the concerns.

"PDFORRA intends to fully investigate the circumstances with its members in the coming days and to subsequently address any issues arising with military authorities," he said.

The Defence Forces have since responded to the claims, stating that there were tents available for personnel to sleep in.

“A number tents were available as rest areas throughout the operation, and troops also set up their own rest areas by bivouacking in their specific areas of responsibility in order to rest between patrols,” a spokesperson told Independent.ie.

“This is standard practice and some of these patrolled areas were unfortunately left in unsanitary conditions prior to the operation and were treated with due caution.

“For meals, troops were rotated through McKee Barracks and provided with supplementary rations for use.

“As well as securing the perimeter, the Defence Forces provided assistance to the Gardaí in a support role by assisting with the movement of patrons, assisting patrons with directions and assisting Gardaí in the event of an emergency.”

Angry social media users described the conditions as “a disgrace”.

“Many times I've been in accommodation that bad. It's a joke and a disgrace,” a member of the Defence Forces said.

In the weeks leading up to the Pope's visit, reports emerged of members of the defence forces being paid a lower wage than Gardai for over time during the event.

Mr Guinan previously told the Irish Independent that the amount they were set to receive was "pitiful".

"If they're doing 60 hours in overtime during the Pope's visit, they will earn about €130. This would then be reduced to half after tax."

Online Editors