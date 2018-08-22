The opening day of the World Meeting of families has begun with an admission of failure to protect children and a vow to do better.

'Infuriated and embarrassed' - World Meeting of Families opens with admission of failure to protect children and vow to do better

Teresa Kettelkamp, of the Pontifical Council Commission for the Protection of Minors has admitted that revelations of abuse within the Church have ‘infuriated and embarrassed’ her and have made her feel that she has failed.

She said all church leaders and indeed all Catholics have felt “deep disappointment” at what has happened and she personally feels that she is “under judgement”.

Though proud to be a Catholic, she said she: “I feel embarrassed, frustrated and sad and I have no words to defend our failures other than that we will try to do better.”

She was speaking at a press conference on a panel that also included archbishop Diarmuid Martin, Archbishop of Dublin, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Prefect for the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life; Father Tim Bartlett, Secretary General of WMOF208 and Dr Mary Aiken, an expert on cyber crime at Europol.

Ms Kettlekamp said that having read the Grand Jury report on the extent of sexual abuse within the church in Pennsylvania, USA, she still did not know if she had all the facts on what the church knew and what they did or did not do.

Put to Archbishop Martin that survivors have indicated that it is not enough for him to say sorry for abuse within the church here, the archbishop defended his stance, saying: “I haven’t just said sorry.”

The archdiocese has done much to assist investigations and he had provided the Commission with some 80,000 documents which formed the bulk of its evidence, he said.

“I believe the truth will make you free even if the truth is unpleasant,” he said.

“Here in Ireland we have made extensive progress,” he said, with mandatory reporting and the church had good relationship of trust with the police.

However the archbishop said that in Ireland because of industrial schools and day schools, Magdalene laundries and mother and baby homes as well as the abuse by priests within parishes, that the numbers of abuse are “immense” and many people are still holding in their hearts the sadness of abuse.

The levels of prosecution are also very low because of the courts system, he said, adding: “It’s not an easy thing for someone to tell their story in court or worse, to hear their story being told by others.”

He said the judicial system needs to make it easier for victims to come forward.

