Saturday 25 August 2018

In Pictures: Thousands line the streets as Pope Francis visits Ireland

Marian Shiels, from Ballinteer, Dublin, with children; Veronica, 12, Mary Anne, 4, Angelina, 8, and John Paul, 11, waiting for Pope Francis to pass by on the the Popemobile. O'Connell Bridge, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Thousands of people lined the streets today as Pope Francis arrived in Dublin.

Pope Francis leaves the Pro Cathedral after speaking at a couples ceremony. Photo: Tony Gavin
Pope Francis waves to the waiting crowds on Christchurch, Dublin as he travels in the Popemobile during his visit to Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Hugh Carroll, from Eastwall, Picture: Caroline Quinn
Repafadzo and Edinah Benjamin, from Chapelizod (originally Zimbabwe) waiting for Pope Francis to pass by on the the Popemobile. O'Connell Bridge, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
Jorge Totsuka, from Leon, Mexico, with daughters Andrea, 12, and April, 4, (asleep) await Pope Francis Picture: Caroline Quinn
April Totsuka, 4, from Leon Mexico Picture: Caroline Quinn
Pope Francis laughs as he leaves St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin, Ireland, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Members of the public wait for Pope Francis on O'Connell Street in Dublin ahead of him passing on his Popemobile during his visit to Ireland.Photo: Manny Lawson/PA Wire
Pauline Gallagher (right) with her daughters Amelia and Alana after seeing Pope Francis on College Green, Dublin, as he travels in the Popemobile during his visit to Ireland. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Pope Francis waves to the waiting crowds on College Green, Dublin, as he travels in the Popemobile during his visit to Ireland. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Pope Francis visits O'Connell Street Dublin
Pope Francis makes his way through College Green in Dublin. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Pope Francis arrives by Pope Mobile at the Pro Cathedral. Photo: Tony Gavin 25/8/2018
Pope Francis waves to the waiting crowds as he travels in the Popemobile through Dublin during his visit to Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Pope Francis arrives at Dublin Castle for a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Pope Francis is on a two-day visit to Ireland. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Saturday 25 August 2018. Photo: Douglas O’Connor. Papal vist, St. Patrick’s Hall, Dublin Castle. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Pope Francis.
Pope Francis arrives for a visit to St Mary's Pro Cathedral in Dublin to meet with recently-married couples, and couples preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage, as part of his visit to Ireland. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Protesters demonstrate on the Ha'Penny Bridge during the visit of Pope Francis in Dublin, Ireland, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

