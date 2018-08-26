News Pope Francis in Ireland

Sunday 26 August 2018

In Pictures: Large crowds attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park

An aerial view of the crowd at Phoenix Park in Dublin as Pope Francis attends the closing Mass at the World Meeting of Families, as part of his visit to Ireland: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
An aerial view of the crowd at Phoenix Park in Dublin as Pope Francis attends the closing Mass at the World Meeting of Families, as part of his visit to Ireland: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Pilgrims arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
Pte. Shauna Bennett and Pte. Caoumhe Molly helping Kathleen Ryan and Elizabeth Spencer from Dublin arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
Bernard and Mary Mac Mahon from Navan arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Tens of thousands of people from all over the country gathered in the Phoenix Park for the Papal Mass.

Pte. Shauna Bennett and Pte. Caoumhe Molly helping Kathleen Ryan and Elizabeth Spencer from Dublin arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
John Murphy and his daughter Liadan from Dublin arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
Bernard and Mary Mac Mahon from Navan arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
John and Mary Connors with daughter Allie and son Tom from Carlow arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
Pilgrims pray at a mass given by Pope Francis in the Phoenix Park. Photo: Tony Gavin 26/8/2018
Emer Short and Conor Ranaghan from Kedy, Co Armagh at a mass given by Pope Francis in the Phoenix Park. Photo: Tony Gavin 26/8/2018
Daniel and Sarah, 4, Brannigan from Co Down at a mass given by Pope Francis in the Phoenix Park. Photo: Tony Gavin 26/8/2018
Sr Concepta, Sr Mary and Sr Mary Agnes of The Little Sisters travelled over from the UK to be at a mass given by Pope Francis in the Phoenix Park. Photo: Tony Gavin 26/8/2018

Online Editors

