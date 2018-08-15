In pictures: First look at what Pope Francis will be wearing during his Irish visit

COMMUNION will be distributed out of 4,000 Eucharistic ciboria during the Papal visit along with 200 chalices - with Pope Francis set to don green vestments for the Phoenix Park mass.

The Papal vestments, which will have a triple spiral - are a far cry from the more basic style made in Ireland for Pope John Paul II in 1979 - were produced in Poland.

Meanwhile the ciboria were made by a company in Bluebell, Dublin, ahead of the visit.

While the distribution of communion is expected to be a challenge, Master of Ceremonies, Fr Damien McNiece said the groundwork has been put in for an efficient process.

"There's a lot of work... the great thing is that the people who volunteered are people who distribute Holy Communion all the time in their local parishes, sometimes daily as well as weekly so they know how to do that," he said.

"But it's a particular circumstance in the Phoenix Park, it's in corrals of maybe a thousand people, slightly unsteady ground and things like," he added saying he hoped they'd worked out a logistics system that could deal with that.

Speaking about the choice of vestment, Fr McNiece said:

"The design of the vestments was worked out by our liturgy committee and the company that won the tender, Haftina, are a family run company in Poland.

"One thing particularly Irish is the triple spiral. You'd find a design very like that even in newgrange, even in pre-Christianity, it's the whole notion of the journey into the divine and almost like eternal life as well too," he said.

Fr McNiece added that the vestment from 1979, white with a red band through the middle was designed because there was very little time to develop the vestment at the time.

This vestment was made by volunteers in Ireland.

Online Editors