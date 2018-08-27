Pope Francis’s visit to the Capuchin Day Centre moved one homeless woman to tears of joy.

'I didn't expect him to mix with homeless people like us – I was crying with joy'

Vanessa Mbeya (40) started using the services of the centre two years ago while she was pregnant with her son Jamie.

She said she would have been lost without the help provided by Brother Kevin and the staff in the Dublin centre.

“I felt honoured for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. I was crying with joy to come face-to-face with the Pope.

“I did not expect him to mix with people like us, homeless people, but he did and it was marvellous,” said Vanessa.

Pope Francis made the trip to the centre on Saturday afternoon having requested to meet some of the people marginalised in Irish society.

The Pope and Br Kevin Crowley with Zoe Cryan (3), her brother Dylan (5), and their mother Siobhán from Lucan. Photo: Damien Eagers

He offered prayers and support for all those facing homelessness and other social problems.

There were emotional scenes as people explained their problems to the Pope – and how they had fought to keep a roof over their heads.

“I cannot provide everything I need for me and my boy. I sleep on the couch or on the floor in a friend’s house because I am homeless,” said Vanessa.

“The day centre has been helping me since I was pregnant. Life would be very difficult without them, and I was glad the Pope said good things about Brother Kevin and the people at the centre.”

While visiting the centre, the Pope also blessed Zoe Cryan (3) and her brother Dylan (5), from Lucan.

“Zoe had a very rocky start in life. She has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair now,” her mother Siobhán explained.

“We don’t use the services of the

day centre, but Brother Kevin knows about Zoe and her health, and he offered us a place so she could be blessed.

“Dylan has been an amazing big brother to Zoe, so he got a blessing too. It was a lovely atmosphere, it was positive and there was a great spirit. It was uplifting and joyful.

“The Pope was very relaxed, and wasn’t rushed.

“He put his hands on Zoe’s forehead and gave her a blessing, and then he touched Dylan on the cheek and did the same.”

The Pontiff paid tribute to the Capuchin Fathers and others who are doing such great work to assist those suffering from poverty or facing homelessness.

The need for a more just social order called for by Pope Francis was welcomed by the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP).

“The Pope’s reference to the gap between rich and poor, his acknowledgement of the struggle for many in society, and his call for compassion for those on the margin, are very important messages for Irish society today,” said Kieran Stafford, SVP national president.

“The visit of Pope Francis is very welcome, as are his words about dignity, justice and solidarity, the principles which underpin the way in which the 11,000 members of SVP provide support for those who seek its help,” he added.

