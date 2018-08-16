HOSPITALS are actively discharging patients to free up beds ahead of the Pope's visit next week, the Irish Independent has learned.

HOSPITALS are actively discharging patients to free up beds ahead of the Pope's visit next week, the Irish Independent has learned.

Hospitals to send patients home to free up beds ahead of the visit of the Pope

The decision was made after hospitals in the capital were asked to review their capacity issues, to deal with a potentially large number of admissions arising from the papal visit.

As part of the HSE's medical event plan, patients will be discharged "where medically appropriate" to ensure that extra beds are freed up.

Organisers fear there will be a large number of casualties and hospital admissions will spike across the city given the large number of people attending various events on August 25 and 26.

Pope Francis's address in the Phoenix Park for the World Meeting of Families is expected to draw a crowd of 500,000 alone, including many elderly people.

Some 70,000 are also expected to attend a concert in Croke Park on the Saturday.

Several hospitals across the capital, including St James's Hospital located close to the Phoenix Park, have reviewed their inpatient lists to determine those medically appropriate to be discharged.

Additional staff including security, administration and nurses have also been allocated to hospitals to deal with admissions.

A spokeswoman for the HSE confirmed that discharges were being sought as part of the medical event plan for the papal visit and that it will apply to all hospitals in the capital.

"The main Dublin hospitals in the period prior to such a large crowd event would be seeking to actively discharge patients as appropriate to ensure that the hospitals are in a position to address capacity issues and receive admissions as may arise.

"This applies to all hospitals in Dublin. We would stress that this would be carried out on a planned basis with discharge occurring as deemed medically appropriate for the individuals concerned," the HSE spokeswoman told the Irish Independent.

Health concerns have been raised for people, particularly the elderly, walking the large distance to the Phoenix Park.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Pat Leahy, who is responsible for policing in the Dublin region, previously stressed that it will be a challenge to move people out of the park and safely onto buses.

The World Meeting of Families team have also stressed that people who attend can expect to walk from 4km to 7km in the approach to the venue and within the park itself. People are also likely to have to stand for long periods.

A significant emergency event plan involving multiple agencies has been put in place, involving some 1,500 gardaí and over 1,000 medical providers.

More than 25 aid posts will also be positioned along numerous pedestrian routes and within the Phoenix Park.

A HSE spokeswoman said that a wide range of additional services will be on hand to assist people in distress.

"Additional ambulances will be available at strategic locations, foot patrols and bicycle units will be on duty allowing a rapid response along the pedestrian routes leading to the main venue, and an on-site medical assessment centre, staffed by experienced Emergency Department staff and linked to the main Dublin hospital emergency departments, will be provided to cater for patrons needs at venue."

Irish Independent