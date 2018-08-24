THE Pope’s visit this weekend has sparked a massive debate for numerous reasons. There’s a big divide between those against and in favour of the occasion.

Holly Carpenter: Why I'm so glad I'll be out of town during the Pope's visit

Around a fifth of the population have indicated that they would attend the mass on Sunday, and 2,500 people have signed up to volunteer for the festival.

On the other side, there are some people who are furious about the sum of money that will be spent accommodating Pope Francis as they feel it would be better spent elsewhere.

The Government is spending well over €10m on security, policing and equipment for the event.

DISRESPECT

Others are angry because they see it as a great mark of disrespect to the people who have suffered abuse at the hands of the Catholic Church.

Executive director of Amnesty Ireland and abuse survivor Colm O’Gorman organised a rally for those who have been harmed or abused by the Church, and those who would like to stand in solidarity with them during the papal visit.

I met Colm while filming Celebrity MasterChef and we clicked instantly.

We’ve kept in touch, and I think what he’s doing is amazing and extremely brave.

I’ll be away in France this weekend, but I’d have loved to go along to the rally in support.

Hozier is among the Irish musicians who will be performing at the rally in the Garden of Remembrance.

I’m quite a religious and spiritual person, but I believe that religious beliefs should be a very private matter.

I don’t think it’s right that the Government should be pumping so much money into this event.

The Catholic Church has a lot to answer for, and the stories of abuse that are emerging have been devastating to hear.

I’m glad I’m away as I live near the Phoenix Park and I would have been blocked in by traffic restrictions for the weekend.

