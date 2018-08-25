The heavens are expected to open in the west tonight ahead of the papal visit to Knock - but the heavy rain should subside by the time of the Phoenix Park Mass.

The heavens are expected to open in the west tonight ahead of the papal visit to Knock - but the heavy rain should subside by the time of the Phoenix Park Mass.

Heavens set to open up before sun shines on pilgrims

Pope Francis is set to travel around the capital across the course of today, and Met Éireann predicts conditions will be good throughout, with highest temperatures at 17C.

However, the wet and windy conditions overnight will mean that it will at the very least be wet underfoot for the 45,000 pilgrims making their way to Knock for his appearance there tomorrow.

By the time the Pope arrives it is expected that the showers will have stopped, but it will still be damp.

It's a similar situation for the half a million pilgrims attending the Mass at the Phoenix Park tomorrow afternoon.

Rain

Rain gear may be needed, with Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy saying it will be wet and windy, with rain expected until at least the early afternoon.

"Overall, it's a bright pleasant day but there could be one or two isolated showers in the late morning or early afternoon.

"Then as you go into the evening for the event at Croke Park it will be dry," he said.

Heavy rain will begin in the west from midnight onwards and is set to move across the country.

"The rain will be clearing from the west so when the people are travelling to Knock it will be wet but by the time the Pope arrives it should be dry," he added.

"And again as the people make their way to Dublin for the Mass in the Phoenix Park it will be quite wet, but by the time the Mass itself starts it should be dry."

Mr Murphy added that the heavy rain tomorrow morning means it will be wet on foot in the capital as pilgrims begin travelling to the Phoenix Park.

He also said to expect windy conditions during the event.

"Temperatures on Sunday will be quite pleasant, quite mild, possibly around 18C or 19C," he added.

Irish Independent