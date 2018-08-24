Heavens set to open for Pope's visit as showers, hail and cool temperatures expected
THE heavens are set to open before the Pope arrives in Dublin, and it could yet rain on the parade come Sunday.
Forecasts suggest that while tomorrow should be sunny, the rain could return for the massive Phoenix Park Mass.
Met Éireann has warned that Ireland could be hit with rain showers today, and there is also a chance of hail, with temperatures ranging between a “cool and breezy” 13C to 17C.
However, tomorrow is set to see a return to dry weather for the beginning of Pope Francis’s visit to Dublin.
While there will be cloudy spells, there will also be patches of sunshine for those heading to Croke Park or who hope to catch a glimpse of the Pope travelling the streets of Dublin.
Later tomorrow night, rain will spread into western counties, accompanied by extensive mist and hill fog.
Outbreaks
Unfortunately for the hundreds of thousands heading into the Phoenix Park on Sunday, Met Éireann predicts it will be mostly cloudy and cool.
There will be occasional outbreaks of rain, again with low cloud and hill mist and moderate south or south-west winds.
Rainfall is most likely to hit during the afternoon in the Dublin area, meaning that Mass-goers should pack something waterproof, although umbrellas will not be allowed in the Phoenix Park during the mass.
Temperatures will be moderate at around 16C during the day time, and cooling off in the evening.
Meanwhile, next week will see a return to the mild, warm weather experienced recently, with temperatures becoming warmer again and “a lot of dry weather and lot winds”, the national forecaster said.
Irish Independent
