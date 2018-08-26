The roads are cleared, the personnel prepared and vehicles tucked away in preparation for one of the biggest mass movements of people Ireland has seen in a decade.

Going to see the Pope in Phoenix Park? Here is what you need to know

Phoenix Park

Pope Francis as he arrives at Ireland West Airport in Knock in County Mayo, as part of his visit to Ireland.

Later in the day, the Pope will arrive at the Phoenix Park for the closing mass of the World meeting of Families. The event is expected to be attended by half a million people.

Those attending the Phoenix Park mass in Dublin must enter through the gate which is marked on their ticket. While a range of public transport options will terminate around the park, only in exceptional circumstances will pilgrims be allowed to enter through another gate. The advice for pilgrims is to allow sufficient time to reach events.

Director of public transport services at the National Transport Authority Tim Gaston urged people to give themselves enough time to get to the Phoenix Park, saying there needed to be a "steady flow" of people throughout the day.

Public transport is free for those with a ticket for the papal Mass, and the capital remains open for business.

The faithful wait ahead of a visit of Pope Francis to Knock Shrine in Knock, Ireland, August 26, 2018. Schoolchildren wait for the arrival of Pope Francis at Ireland West Airport, Knock in County Mayo, as part of his visit to Ireland. Pilgrims wait for the arrival of Pope Francis at Knock Holy Shrine, in County Mayo where he will view the Apparition Chapel and to give the Angelus address, as part of his visit to Ireland. 26/08/2018 Liam Hughes, from Athlone at Knock Shrine for the visit of Pope Francis. 26/08/2018 Annemarie and Aaron Ward from Tuam with their children from left to right Destiny, Santana and Martin pictured at Knock Shrine for the visit of Pope Francis.

M50

The M50, M1 and Dublin Tunnel will be fully open on Sunday. However, the inbound lanes at J6 Blanchardstown, J7 Lucan and J9 Red Cow will be closed to all vehicles apart from buses on Sunday.

Getting there: Dublin Bus

There will be a secure area around Dublin, starting at the M50 from 6am to 11pm on Sunday 26 August.

Dublin Bus will be operating a Sunday service with additional early morning departures on certain routes, and diversions will be in place for all scheduled services throughout the day.

In addition to this, Dublin Bus will have 7 dedicated transport hubs, throughout the city, to get people as close as possible to the Phoenix Park. Regular services from the transport hubs will commence from 08.00am and finish at night. It has been specified that there is no parking available at these hubs, and people are requested to walk to the hubs or intermediate bus stops along their route.

The transport hubs decided by the Dublin Bus are:

Hub 1 – Clarehall Avenue, Malahide Road to Ratoath Road

Hub 2 – Swords Business Park to Ballyboggan Road

Hub 3 – Leopardstown to Cook Street

Hub 4 – Grange Castle to Chapelizod Bypass

Hub 5 – Celbridge (Salesian College) to Chapelizod Bypass

Hub 6 – Stocking Avenue to Chapelizod Bypass

Hub 7 – Tyrrelstown (Carlton Hotel) to Laurel Lodge

Luas

Red Line

The Red Line will operate from Tallaght / Saggart to Blackhorse and from The Point to Smithfield between the hours of 7.00am and 10.00pm

There will be no service between Blackhorse and Smithfield from 7.00am until 10.00pm

Connolly stop will stayed closed between the hours of 7.00am and 10.00pm

Luas will service all Red Line stops from 10.00pm - 11.30pm

From Blackhorse and Smithfield, passengers will walk via the dedicated routes. Given the high volumes of people likely to be attempting to use Luas services on this day, please give yourself lots of time to get to the venue

Customers travelling from Tallaght, Hospital and Cookstown alight at Belgard for onward travel

Free travel with Phoenix Park Papal Ticket

Green Line

The Green Line will operate from Brides Glen to Broombridge between the hours of 7.00am and 11.30pm

From Broombridge, passengers will walk via the dedicated routes. Given the high volumes of people likely to be attempting to use Luas services on this day, please give yourself lots of time to get to the venue

Phibsborough stop will be closed post-event from 3.00pm - 10.00pm

Free travel with Phoenix Park Papal Ticket

Irish Rail

Extra services will be provided. Free travel with Phoenix Park Papal Ticket. (inside the short hop zone only, ie from Sallins and Nass, Kilcock, Balbriggan and Kilcoole to CITY)

Large crowds are expected, allow plenty of time for your journey, purchase your ticket in advance and get a return ticket if necessary.

Maynooth services will operate with a 10 min frequency before and after the Pope’s mass

Dart services will operate with a 10 min frequency before and after the Pope’s mass

Cyclists have been warned not to park their bikes along the route of the popemobile and are advised to remove bikes already parked. They have also been told they may be asked to dismount where there are large numbers of pedestrians.

Three confirmed cycle hubs are:

DIT Grangegorman, Dublin 7

St Brigids (Boys) School, Blanchardstown Village, Dublin 15

Amphitheatre, Dublin City Council, Civic Offices, Wood Quay, Dublin 8

What else you should be aware of:

Protests

A ‘Stand for Truth’ solidarity event for clergy abuse victims will take place in Dublin's Garden of Remembrance at 3pm on Sunday 26 August.

Abuse survivor and Executive Director of Amnesty Ireland, Colm O’Gorman, previously told Independent.ie that the event was so people could “stand and recognise the dignity harmed and lives destroyed”.

A number of abuse survivors from other parts of the world as part of the Ending Clergy Abuse Global Justice Project (ECA) are also expected to fly in to stand in solidarity.

Health

HSE's Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has warned of “unique health risks” that may occur at large gatherings like the WMOF.

"Given the nature of this historic papal visit, a large number of young children and elderly visitors are expected to attend the final Mass, including many international visitors,” said Dr Mary O'Riordan, Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the HPSC.

"In the current context of ongoing measles spread in Europe, it is highly advisable that all attendants, especially young children, ensure that they are up to date with their vaccinations.”

What happened the last time the Pope came to Ireland?

Almost 3 million people turned out to greet Pope John Paul II when he visited Ireland in October 1979. The Pope visited the Phoenix Park, Drogheda, Galway, Knock and Limerick.

Pope John Paul II famously kissed the ground as he embarked the plane, something that many people have speculated will happen when Pope Francis arrives this month.

He made a plea for peace when he visited Drogheda, chosen as a symbolic location within the diocese of Armagh. "On my knees I beg you to turn away from the path of violence and return to the ways of peace," he said.

He also declared his love for "the young people of Ireland" in a renowned speech at a Youth Mass for 300,000 at Ballybrit racecourse.

