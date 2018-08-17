The owners of a large student accommodation complex renting out rooms during the papal visit are still adamant they have done nothing wrong - despite an enforcement order being issued by the council.

Firm renting out student rooms says it's doing nothing wrong

Rooms at the Dorset Point complex on Dorset Street are being advertised for €179 a night for Saturday, August 26. A number of complaints were made to Dublin City Council over the issue.

However, a council spokeswoman would not provide details as to why exactly the enforcement notice was sent to the developer of the complex.

"Planning enforcement issued a warning letter to the owners on the 8th August 2018, of foot of complaints received and as this is an active investigation, planning enforcement has no further comment," the spokeswoman said.

In response to a number of queries from the Irish Independent, a spokesman for owners Aparto insisted that despite the enforcement notice, it was operating within the remit of all statutory obligations. "Its practice is no different to that of similar-sized operators within this sector in the Dublin area."

A spokeswoman for Higher Education Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor said "the use of student accommodation outside term time is a matter for the relevant planning authority and the specific conditions related to planning permission for the individual complex".

In 2016 a circular was issued to local authorities with guidelines on student accommodation outside of the academic year.

Irish Independent