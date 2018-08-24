THE Catholic Church may be afraid to act on clerical abuse because of a fear of how deep or how wide the scandal may go – but “every rotten apple should be gotten rid of and it should happen now,” Marie Collins has insisted.

THE Catholic Church may be afraid to act on clerical abuse because of a fear of how deep or how wide the scandal may go – but “every rotten apple should be gotten rid of and it should happen now,” Marie Collins has insisted.

'Every rotten apple should be gotten rid of' - abuse survivor slams how church 'acted to protect itself'

The survivor of abuse and former member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors has said that every report has shown that the Church has acted to protect itself.

She said there are clerics at a high level within the Vatican who are resisting change – but the Pope should by now know who they are and must act and remove these people immediately. She said the blame should not be placed on Cardinal O’Malley of Boston who had pledged to assist survivors.

Advocates for reform have addressed the World Meeting of Families, calling for everybody to support survivors in the strongest possible show of strength in seeking fundamental change in how the church deals with the protection of children and vulnerable adults.

Speaking at a press conference afterwards, Professor Gabriel Dy-Liacco, Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Philippines warned that if the culture is not changed, abuse will continue.

Baroness Sheila Hollins, former member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors in the UK said that when she told people that she was coming over to Ireland to speak on this issue, a number said that they ‘did not want to think about it’, adding that she felt this was true about a number of parts of the Church.

“People would rather this went away,” she said.

Ms Collins said there were people who would prefer to believe that there are ‘multitudes of false allegations’ when they are not.

“They like to think it’s a media campaign and that survivors like me are enemies of the Church. It’s more comfortable to believe that,” she said.

She said she did not know what more can be done to convince these people of the truth, adding that this was “blindness and deafness like the three monkeys – ‘hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil.’”

Barbara Thorp, former head of the office for Pastoral Support and Child Protection in the Archdiocese of Boston in the US said it is a tragic reality that as many as 20pc of adults have been sexually abused before the age of 18.

“I’m so deeply sorry for what you have suffered. We will not abandon you,” she pledged.

There was applause as she produced a hand bound book in which the names of the 1,476 first known survivors of abuse in the diocese of Boston had been written, with over 50 names marked with a cross indicating their death, most often because of suicide or drugs. A copy of this book was given to Pope Benedict and when the apostolic visitation team had visited Dublin in 2010, a copy was laid on the altar at morning mass.

She said the stories of abuse over the past 30 years within the Church all over the world “pierces the hearts of every mother and father for the failure of the Church to protect the children.”

She gave the example of a cleric in Chile who had gone on to abuse the first child he had ever baptised for many years after the age of 11.

“We have a raging fire within the Church and the leaders have shown callous indifference to the suffering… and the fire rages on,” she said.

Online Editors