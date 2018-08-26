Crowds begin to gather in Phoenix Park for Papal Mass

Tens of thousands of people are making their way to the Phoenix Park in Dublin ahead of this afternoon's Papal Mass.

Before noon today, gardai were already reporting thousands of people in the park ahead of the Mass, which is due to begin at 3.30pm.

There are reports that fully packed trains and and buses are making their way to the five designated transport hubs.

Business on both the Red and Green Luas lines has been reported as brisk.

Online Editors