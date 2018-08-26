News Pope Francis in Ireland

Sunday 26 August 2018

Crowds begin to gather in Phoenix Park for Papal Mass

Pilgrims arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
Pilgrims arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
Pte. Shauna Bennett and Pte. Caoumhe Molly helping Kathleen Ryan and Elizabeth Spencer from Dublin arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
Mary Carola Gamarra Gonzales and Bridget O'Sullivan arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
John Murphy and his daughter Liadan from Dublin arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
Pilgrims arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
Bernard and Mary Mac Mahon from Navan arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
Bernard and Mary Mac Mahon from Navan arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
John and Mary Connors with daughter Allie and son Tom from Carlow arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
Pilgrims arriving in the Phoenix Park for Pope Francis closing Mass. Picture By David Conachy.
Pilgrims and volunteers arrive early in the Phoenix Park ahead of the Papal mass. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Members of the Mount Merrion choir in the Phoenix Park ahead of the Papal mass. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Pilgrims arrive early in the Phoenix Park ahead of the Papal mass. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Heavy rain falls in the Phoenix Park ahead of the Papal mass. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Pilgrims arrive early in the Phoenix Park ahead of the Papal mass. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Pilgrims arrive early in the Phoenix Park ahead of the Papal mass. Picture; Gerry Mooney
two volunteers dance to the music playing in the Phoenix Park as pilgrims begin to arrive ahead of the Papal mass. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Pilgrims arrive in the Phoenix Park ahead of the Papal mass. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Tens of thousands of people are making their way to the Phoenix Park in Dublin ahead of this afternoon's Papal Mass.

Before noon today, gardai were already reporting thousands of people in the park ahead of the Mass, which is due to begin at 3.30pm.

There are reports that fully packed trains and and buses are making their way to the five designated transport hubs.

Business on both the Red and Green Luas lines has been reported as brisk.

