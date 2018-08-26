-
Crowds begin to gather in Phoenix Park for Papal Mass
Independent.ie
Tens of thousands of people are making their way to the Phoenix Park in Dublin ahead of this afternoon's Papal Mass.
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/pope-francis-in-ireland/crowds-begin-to-gather-in-phoenix-park-for-papal-mass-37253243.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37253222.ece/21344/AUTOCROP/h342/ii%20dc%20park%2010.jpg
- Email
Tens of thousands of people are making their way to the Phoenix Park in Dublin ahead of this afternoon's Papal Mass.