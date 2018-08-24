BY NOW, it is easy to envisage a ‘Mastermind’ quiz contestant nominating ‘Popular and societal comparisons between the Irish Papal visit 1979 and 2018’ as his or her specialist subject.

Comment: Simple reality that Pope Francis’s Irish visit will be judged by how he deals with the issue of child abuse

Questions would surely include: How many times was Pope John Paul II asked about clerical child abuse in September 1979? Which of the following were available in 1979 – contraception, divorce or abortion?

How many Irish people thought same-sex marriage a reasonable option in 1979?

By now, a large element of ‘comparison fatigue 1979- 2018’ is hovering above us.

Yeah, yeah, yeah ... no internet, mobile phones, social media and myriad other techno-gizmos ... now leave us alone.

If you fancy drinking a pint right now, it’s about as relevant as saying a pint of beer in 1979 cost 50p, (ah, do the euro conversion yourself).

For many, the arrival of Pope Francis tomorrow will be a blessed relief welcomed even by the nation’s devout atheists.

We already know that nostalgia is never as good as it used to be.

That said, in autumn 1979 there was no questioning of Pope John Paul II about the things we knew of, the things we were only learning about, and the things we had effectively shut out of our store of knowledge.

The past four decades have brought up many of all these things, in ways we could not ignore, amid much social turmoil.

Tales from our past have taught many among us some harsh and visceral lessons, and the learning goes on.

The Catholic Church, which has 1.2 billion adherents across the globe, is a wondrous organisation.

A giant altar at the RDS in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

We live in a world of very rapid change and the Church’s place in Irish life – once central, powerful and implacable – is now looking very shaky indeed.

Its leaders, including the charismatic Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, have favoured repositioning as being in a “minority position”. But let us all keep a certain sense of perspective here.

The reality is that almost eight out of 10 people identified themselves as Catholics.

Many of these are, of course, “nominal”, “cultural” or “very occasional” Catholics.

But they have still felt strongly enough about the issue as part of their identity to tick that particular box in the census questionnaire.

True, anyone who even occasionally attends Mass will know that priests are getting increasingly older and scarcer.

Attendances at churches are equally getting older and numbers are dipping – but not always at a pace some Church detractors would have us believe.

The Irish Catholic Church faces big challenges but it is not staring into the abyss.

For many Church supporters, this visit has been blitzed by some infelicitous timing.

The horrific revelations of Church paedophilia in Philadelphia, USA, last week could not have come at a more inopportune time.

That is true. But it is also true that the Catholic Church has not dealt with this most inexcusable crime in any real or effective way.

It is a simple reality that Pope Francis’s visit to Ireland this weekend will be judged by how he deals with the issue of child abuse.

He needs to posit remedies, action plans with short timelines.

We are past being able to accept words of apology and assurance.

Pope Francis needs to signal change for the Catholic Church in Ireland. Change in a 2,000-year old organisation, present in every corner of the globe, cannot be swift.

But signals of change can resonate at home and far away.

Pope Francis is a man of simple tastes, with little care for pomp or power. On that basis alone, he is likely to get a warm, popular welcome.

