Catholic Church should replicate Ireland’s use of mandatory reporting of sexual abuse - Varadkar

The Catholic Church should look to replicate Ireland’s use of mandatory reporting of sexual abuse, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Speaking in Dublin, he welcomed the letter issued by Pope Francis in which he apologised for the failures o the Church.

Mr Varadkar said the Pope was saying “all the right things” ahead of his visit to Ireland later this week – but “words need to be followed up by actions”.

“I think that’s what people will want to see in the period ahead in order to restore trust and confidence in the Church,” he said.

The Taoiseach, who will host a special reception for Pope Francis in Dublin Castle on Saturday, said he has spent the last few days reflecting on the church in wake of clerical sex abuse scandals.

“A lot of institution have a dark legacy of treating children, and women and those most vulnerable very badly. It’s not just the Catholic Church, the State doesn’t have a very good record in that regard either,” Mr Varadkar said.

He noted that Ireland introduced mandatory reporting last year and has no statute of limitations when it comes to prosecutions for sexual offences.

“While that may not be the law in every country in the world, I think it’s best practice and something that the Church and other institutions might consider implementing. Just because it’s not the law doesn’t mean it isn’t the right thing to do,” the Taoiseach said.

Online Editors