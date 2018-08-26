Blog - Pope Francis arrives in Knock ahead of celebrations in the West

Pope Francis at Ireland West Airport, Knock today.
PIC COLIN O’RIORDAN
Pope Francis arrives by Pope Mobile at the Pro Cathedral.
Photo: Tony Gavin 25/8/2018
Pope Francis attends the Festival of Families at Croke Park during his visit to Dublin, Ireland, Ireland, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People hold up lights at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin, as Pope Francis joins an audience of 82,500 where he will hear five testimonies by families from Ireland, Canada, Iraq, and Africa, during the Festival of Families event, as part of his visit to Ireland. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Pope Francis joins an audience of 82,500 at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin during the Festival of Families event, as part of his visit to Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Pope Francis visits the Capuchin Day Centre for Homeless People in Dublin, Ireland August 25, 2018. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION
Crowds at the Festival of Families in Croke Park.
Photo: Tony Gavin 25/8/2018
Pope Francis waves to the waiting crowds as he travels in the Popemobile through Dublin during his visit to Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Pope Francis prays in front of a candle lit to remember victims of abuse by the church, inside St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin, Ireland, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Pool
Pope Francis arrives for a visit to St Mary's Pro Cathedral in Dublin to meet with recently-married couples, and couples preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage, as part of his visit to Ireland. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Pope Francis arrives at Dublin Castle for a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Pope Francis is on a two-day visit to Ireland. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Pope Francis arrives ahead of his speech in St Patrick's Hall at Dublin Castle, Dublin, as part of his visit to Ireland. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Pope Francis arrives at Dublin International Airport, at the start of his two-day visit to Ireland, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Pope Francis as he arrives at Dublin Airport, at the start of his visit to Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Pope Francis arrives at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin, to join an audience of 82,500 and hear five testimonies by families from Ireland, Canada, Iraq, and Africa, during the Festival of Families event, as part of his visit to Ireland. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Among those in the welcoming party at Dublin Airport is Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney. Photo: David Conachy
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' cape as he boards an airplane at Rome's Fiumicino international airport, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. The pontiff is traveling to Ireland for a two-day visit on the occasion of the 2018 World Meeting of Families. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Blog - Pope Francis arrives in Knock ahead of celebrations in the West
On the second day of his short visit to Ireland, the showpiece events for Pope Francis will be Knock this morning and mass at the Phoenix Park this afternoon. We'll be with the pontiff all the way, with extensive written, pictorial and video coverage of the historic event - and all the breaking news can be found on our live blog below.
