Air horns to umbrellas: items banned at papal mass
Forget your camping or cooking equipment for the papal Mass at the Phoenix Park. The list of things that have been banned runs to 27 items.
Also be careful if you are planning to bring something to sit on. Garden furniture, deckchairs, blow-up furniture and folding armchairs are not allowed.
The list of prohibited items also includes: air horns, animals other than guide dogs, alcohol and any item which may be reasonably considered for use as a weapon.
Banners of any size are also banned. Also forbidden are cans, cooler boxes or large containers, and glass bottles.
Large prams and umbrellas are also not allowed on the day.
The full list of prohibited items is:
Air horns
Animals
Alcohol
Any item that may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon
Banners of any size
Bicycles
Cans
Camping/cooking equipment
Cooler boxes or large containers
Crash helmets or protective headwear or protective clothing
Deckchairs, garden furniture, blow-up furniture, folding armchairs, shooting stick stools
Drones
Excessive amounts of batteries, wires, cables or electrical components
Fireworks and flares
Flagpoles
Glass bottles
Illegal substances/illegal merchandise of any description
Large prams
Large umbrellas
Large chains, spiked bracelets or wallet chains
Large banners/flags, placards or posters, including sticks
Lasers/laser pens
Mobility scooters
Selfie sticks
Smoke cannisters
Sound systems
Spray cans
Irish Independent