Air horns to umbrellas: items banned at papal mass

Forget your camping or cooking equipment for the papal Mass at the Phoenix Park. The list of things that have been banned runs to 27 items.

Also be careful if you are planning to bring something to sit on. Garden furniture, deckchairs, blow-up furniture and folding armchairs are not allowed.

The list of prohibited items also includes: air horns, animals other than guide dogs, alcohol and any item which may be reasonably considered for use as a weapon.

Banners of any size are also banned. Also forbidden are cans, cooler boxes or large containers, and glass bottles.

Large prams and umbrellas are also not allowed on the day.

The full list of prohibited items is:

Air horns

Animals

Alcohol

Any item that may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

Banners of any size

Bicycles

Cans

Camping/cooking equipment

Cooler boxes or large containers

Crash helmets or protective headwear or protective clothing

Deckchairs, garden furniture, blow-up furniture, folding armchairs, shooting stick stools

Drones

Excessive amounts of batteries, wires, cables or electrical components

Fireworks and flares

Flagpoles

Glass bottles

Illegal substances/illegal merchandise of any description

Large prams

Large umbrellas

Large chains, spiked bracelets or wallet chains

Large banners/flags, placards or posters, including sticks

Lasers/laser pens

Mobility scooters

Selfie sticks

Smoke cannisters

Sound systems

Spray cans

Irish Independent