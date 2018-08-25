News Pope Francis in Ireland

Saturday 25 August 2018

14 of the most-striking images from the first hours of Pope Francis' visit to Ireland

A woman waits for Pope Francis to drive past her house, in Dublin. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pope Francis arrived in Dublin on Saturday morning - a visit that is set to bring out thousands of supporters but also plenty of people to protest various scandals in the Catholic Church

Wife of President Michael D. Higgins Sabina Coyne reacts as she meets Pope Francis at Aras an Uachtarain: Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Protesters demonstrate on the Ha'Penny Bridge during the visit of Pope Francis in Dublin REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pope Francis plants a tree during a meeting with Irish President Michael D Higgins, at Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park, Dublin, as part of his visit to Ireland: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Pope Francis is pictured as he leaves Dublin Castle during his visit to Dublin: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pope Francis arrives ahead of his speech in St Patrick's Hall at Dublin Castle, Dublin, as part of his visit to Ireland. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Pope Francis receives flowers from Simon Coveny's daughter upon arriving in Dublin. Photo: Vatican Media/Handout
President Michael D Higgins, Pope Francis and Mrs. Sabina Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin: Maxwells
Pope Francis waves from a car, at Dublin Airport, at the start of his two-day visit to Ireland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Crowds gather near Dublin Castle to watch the Papal cavalcade go by. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Protestors tie baby shoes to a post, signifying the children who died in mother and baby homes in Ireland, during a protest in Dublin: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Pope Francis as he arrives at Dublin Airport, at the start of his visit to Ireland: WMOF2018/Maxwell Photography/PA Wire
Clerical sex abuse victims, calling for redress from the Catholic Church, assemble on Dame Street in Dublin: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
