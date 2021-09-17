Pope Francis describe Michael D Higgins as ‘wise man of today’ as President visits Vatican

Visit to Rome and the Holy See by The President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins. PIC:MAXWELLS/VATICAN

Pope Francis has called President Michael D Higgins a “wise man of today”.

Mr Higgins met Pope Francis for the fourth time this morning in the Vatican, having previously met him in 2013, 2017 and 2018.

“I would like to thank you all, to thank the President for his visit. I would like to say to all you, it’s not only the President that is with you, but a wise man has visited me. One of the wise men of today,” the Pope told the visiting Irish delegation.

“I thank God that Ireland has such a wise man as its head.”

Sabina Higgins wept as she went up to greet the Pope, as Mr Higgins told Pope Francis that she celebrated her 80th birthday yesterday.

However, Sabina Higgins turned 80 on Wednesday.

According to the President’s spokesperson, it was a “slip of the tongue”.

Mr Higgins then had a private meeting with the Pope in the Papal Library.

Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher accompanied Mr Higgins and he also met His Eminence Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

Pope Francis and Mr Higgins discussed “migration and the protection of the environment” during the visit, according to a spokesperson for the Vatican.

“There was also a joint reflection on the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the future of Europe, focusing finally on the theme of the strengthening of the peace process in the country,” added the spokesperson.

Mr Higgins gifted the Pope a ‘Bata Iascaire’, or a ‘Fisherman’s stick, crafted in Inis Mór by artist Lochlainn Cullen.

The fisherman’s stick was made using a blackthorn branch and women with special cotton, using knots drawn from fishing.

It features a spiral design called St Mary’s Hitch and is made of three interwoven strands to represent the Holy Trinity.

Mr Higgins received a number of books from Pope Francis, some of which were signed.

Leaving, Mr Higgins told Pope Francis: “Thank you so much for everything.”