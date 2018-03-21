Pope Francis has confirmed he will make the first papal trip to Ireland in nearly 40 years, visiting Dublin on August 25-26 for a Church meeting on families.

Pope Francis confirms he will make first papal visit to Ireland in nearly 40 years

The World Meeting of Families is taking place in Dublin August 21-26. The Pope (81) will preside at the closing ceremonies on the final two days.

He will take part in the ‘Festival of Families’ in Croke Park on August 25 and the following day he will celebrate mass in the Phoenix Park. The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference has welcomed the news today and said they are "deeply honoured" that the pontiff has chosen to come to Dublin.

“We are deeply honoured that Pope Francis will come to our country to participate in this universal Church celebration of faith and joy, as well as of the contemporary challenges which face families," the bishops said in a statement. "With great anticipation we also look forward to hearing the apostolic guidance of His Holiness during his stay with us.”

Full details of the Pope's visit will be released at a later date. Today in Rome two Irish families - the Tobin family are from Co Kildare and the Bushell family who live in Rome - presented the official World Meeting of Families 2018 ‘Icon of the Holy Family’ to Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, in a delegation led by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin.

Online Editors