Pope Francis and Donald Trump deepfakes ‘landmarks’ in history of artificial intelligence, TDs told

“Deepfakes” of Donald Trump being arrested and Pope Francis in a white puffer jacket are landmark moments in the history of AI, politicians will be told today.

Trinity Professor Gregory O’Hare says the images going viral are among pivotal moments in the technology’s journey.

His list includes the online release of a generative AI track Heart on My Sleeve purported to be a collaboration between Canadian musicians Drake and The Weeknd.

In a statement to a Dáil committee today, he predicts that generative AI will have far-reaching effects on white collar workers.

“Professions like journalism, media, the law, academia, marketing, architecture, engineering and the creative industries will all be profoundly affected,” says his statement to the Joint Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

He says a recent Goldman Sachs Report concluded that two thirds of occupations will be impacted to some degree by AI-empowered automation while generative AI could replace one fourth of all work-related tasks in the US.

“Specifically, they predict some 44pc of legal tasks being automated,” he says.

He says the velocity of AI technology is fast exceeding the rate at which the law around AI can be framed.

“AI in the workplace can manifest itself in a myriad of ways including, application screening, analysis of video recorded interviews (facial expressions, eye contact, voice tone and cadence), automation of tasks, monitoring engagement and biometric identification and classification,” he says.

Politicians will hear calls for new European-wide rules on AI to guarantee that no worker is “subject to the will of a machine”.

Officials from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions will seek “robust regulation” and minimum standards for the design and use of the technology in workplaces.

They are critical of European Commission proposals and say the EU’s AI Act is not suitable for regulating AI in the workplace.

“Although the legislative process has not yet been completed, the proposal submitted by the European Commission was more than disappointing from the workers’ point of view,” says the statement to be delivered by social policy officer Laura Bambrick.

“It only requires software providers to self-assess their own technology between low and high-risk before putting it on the market and did not include any rules on the use of AI in the workplace.”

The submission says the EU Commission has defined AI systems used for hiring, promotion or dismissal of workers as high-risk.

“It is not clear when a risk is considered high enough to be significant or how to determine this risk ex-ante,” it says.

The union representative body calls for a short-term work scheme and pay-related income supports “where parts of jobs or whole jobs or whole industries become redundant”.

“The danger of dehumanisation of decision-making processes, especially when used in human resources tool for example to recruit workers, monitor their work, analyse their behaviour and even terminate their employment is already bitter reality,” it says.

It endorses a European Trade Union Confederation call for a dedicated EU directive on AI in the workplace.