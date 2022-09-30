Pope appoints Irish woman to Vatican child protection body that abuse survivor Marie Collins quit in 2017

Pope Francis has appointed an Irish woman to the Vatican’s Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors which advises Pope Francis on child protection.

Teresa Devlin, chief executive of the Irish Church’s safeguarding watchdog, the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church, is the first Irish appointment to the Pontifical Commission since the resignation of Irish survivor of abuse, Marie Collins in 2017.

Ms Collins, who was abused by a Dublin priest in the 1960s, resigned over curial resistance in the Vatican to the Commission’s recommendations.

Earlier this year, Pope Francis admitted that safeguarding measures aimed at tackling clerical sexual abuse had hit resistance within the Church, notably in some of the world’s developing countries.

Expand Close Marie Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marie Collins

Welcoming the appointment of Ms Devlin, Archbishop Eamon Martin stressed that the Commission serves as an independent body which reports directly to Pope Francis, who has given it a clear mandate on child protection for the global church.

He said Pope Francis is seeking to appoint people from around the world to the Commission who have demonstrated a deep commitment to safeguarding and to developing wide expertise and best practice.

According to Dr Martin, the appointment is “international recognition of the work of the National Board and the significant contribution it has made to assist the Church in Ireland to put in place robust child safeguarding measures”.

Ms Devlin, who is from Magherafelt in Co Derry, has worked with the National Board since 2009. She took up the post as CEO in January 2015.

“I have worked with Teresa over the last twelve years and am familiar with her determination to support the Church in ensuring that the pastoral environment is always safe for children; that all allegations are immediately reported to the relevant statutory authorities and are processed fully in accordance with civil and canon law; and, that those who have been harmed as a result of abuse are responded to with care and compassion,” the Primate of All Ireland said in a statement on Friday.

He said he was confident she would bring her extensive experience of developing safeguarding best practice to the Commission and the global Church. “It is also my hope that Teresa’s presence on such an important international body will help bring back to Ireland fresh insights for the benefit of safeguarding in this country.”

In March this year, Pope Francis published the Apostolic Constitution, Praedicate Evangelium, which placed the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors within the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s section dealing with clerical sexual abuse.

In April, Irish priest, Mgr John Kennedy was appointed as the new secretary of the disciplinary section at the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, overseeing the handling of allegations against clergy.

Speaking to the Irish Independent following the announcement, Mgr Kennedy said, “Being a product of the Irish Church, I have seen the impact that this [the abuse scandals] has had on the lives of people, the lives of communities and parishes, and how people have lost faith.”

In a 2019 interview with the Associated Press, he said the CDF had seen a “tsunami” of abuse cases from parts of the world that had previously not reported any cases.