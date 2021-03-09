Poolbeg's iconic chimneys – From Leo's pet project to a Danish daredevil and plans to encase them in fibreglass

Dublin’s Poolbeg chimney stacks made headlines once again today when Dublin City Council revealed they may have to be encased in fibreglass or concrete to ensure their long-term survival.

The twin chimneys were built in the 1970s and are amongst the tallest structures in Ireland, visible from most of Dublin city.

The chimneys stand at the entrance to Dublin Harbour and have since become a staple of the city's skyline with their characteristic red and white paintwork.

Although the iconic chimneys have long been a major tourist attraction for the city, they have not been without their fair share of controversies.

From Tánaiste Leo Varadkar launching a rescue mission to save the towers from being knocked, to discussions of transforming them into a “sky bridge”, we take a look at some of the most fascinating controversies surrounding the iconic towers over the years.

Leo Varadkar saves the chimneys amid talks of demolition

In 2014, the ESB wrote to then Tourism Minister Leo Varadkar to inform him that significant structural and repair works would be needed to keep the twin chimneys standing.

Mr Varadkar had written to ESB chief executive Pat O'Doherty that summer after noticing that the Dublin landmark was "not looking great" and suggested that the stacks would benefit from some maintenance, such as painting.

The ESB had raised concerns over the cost of repairs to keep the chimneys standing, saying that continuing to repair them was a wasteful use of their resources.

After the Poolbeg power station closed in 2010, an application to have the chimney stacks listed as protected structures, put forward by Labour councillor Dermot Lacey, was refused.

The minister was concerned to learn that the semi-state was considering taking down the towers, telling the Herald at the time: “"The towers are iconic. They are a symbol of our city and part of our heritage.

"As a Dub and as tourism minister I'd be appalled if they were taken down.”

The following year, the ESB announced that the chimneys would be staying and that maintenance works would be carried out to protect the chimneys while more extensive works, such as painting and sealing the concrete outer shell, would be evaluated in the following years.

Mr Varadkar expressed his delight that the chimneys would remain on the Sandymount site.

“Poolbeg chimneys saved! Great news for this iconic Dublin landmark. Well done ESB,’ he tweeted at the time.

Proposal to turn the chimneys into a Sky Bridge

While the fate of the redundant Poolbeg chimneys remained in limbo for the better part of 2014, a Dún-Laoghaire-based designer came up with a possible solution.

Michael Ó Mara proposed the Dublin Sky Bridge concept for Poolbeg, which involved wrapping them in spiral ramps and creating a glass “sky bridge” between the two towers, arguing it would become as “iconic” as the London Eye, the Sydney Opera House or the Stratosphere Tower in Las Vegas.

The idea behind the proposal was that the bridge would attract tourists to the towers, allowing them to get a breathtaking view of all of Dublin from one of the country’s highest structures.

The plan involved the bridge housing a cafe accessed by staircases up the chimneys, and the buildings below would be converted into a museum and cultural centre.

A bungee jumping platform from the centre of the sky bridge was also part of the plan that would include an outdoor exhibition space, athletics track and marina with a yacht club and nightclub.

Admitting that the project was ambitious, Mr Ó Mara said it could attract more tourists to visit Dublin, bring foreign investment and create sustainable jobs.

"I see the chimneys as an iconic feature and as an opportunity to make something better of them now they have been decommissioned.

"I don't know what it would cost, and it would certainly require some very skilled engineers. It would require quite a bit of redevelopment, but we could have a spectacular tourist attraction,” he said at the time.

Although the proposal never came about, the Poolbeg Towers remain popular among tourists.

Danish teenager scales one of the chimneys during trip to Ireland

The ESB was stunned when a Danish teenager filmed himself scaling one of the Poolbeg chimneys during a trip to Ireland in 2016.

Oliver (17) used a selfie stick to film himself climbing the 207m tower, uploading the footage to his YouTube account.

The seven-minute clip amassed over 278,000 views and shows the teenager standing on the edge of the top of the tower after completing the dangerous stunt.

The Danish teen is well known on YouTube for his page OJ Adventures which has over 10,000 subscribers and features clips of the daredevil scaling similar high structures across Europe.

Writing on YouTube at the time, the teenager revealed he visited Dublin with the intention of scaling the famous chimneys.

“I wanted to visit this amazing place and climb the famous chimneys in Dublin. I went out to the old and abandoned place one day, climbed over fences, jumped over walls and explored this awesome place.

“The scenery was amazing and I will never forget it. I performed the climb without the use of safety equipment of any kind,” he wrote.

The ESB condemned the “reckless nature of the acts shown” and confirmed it would be investing in higher security at the Ringsend complex, reminding people that it is private property and trespassers would be prosecuted.

Chimneys to be encased in fiberglass

The latest development surrounding the iconic chimneys is the decision to encase them in fiberglass or concrete to ensure their long-term survival.

The maintenance of the towers has been an ongoing issue as the structures face their 40th anniversary this year.

The plan has caused mixed opinions as encasing them in concrete or fibreglass could alter their appearance significantly.

The 207m structures are known for their distinctive appearance across the Dublin skyline.

Dublin City Council said the purpose of the maintenance programme was to stabilise the deterioration of the chimneys since they were decommissioned after the power station ceased operation in 2010.

Although ESB refused to provide an exact figure, it is suspected that the repairs will cost several million euro, should the plan go ahead.

