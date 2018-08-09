Pool tragedy victim Georgia (4) was her parents' 'tiny Wonder Woman'

The parents of a little girl who died in a swimming pool tragedy in Spain last month have described her as their "own tiny Wonder Woman" and said they are devastated.

Mourners who will attend the funeral of Georgia Anne Callan later this week have been asked to dress cheerfully and wear bright colours in honour of her "sparkling personality".

The four-year-old's devastated family said she was the light of their lives and they want to pay tribute to her with colour and sequins.

Georgia, who was living in Ardclough, in Co Kildare, was enjoying a holiday in Marbella, Spain, with family members when the tragic accident happened on July 28.

It is understood she drowned in a pool in a private villa being used by her family.

Her parents Emeline Callan and Jacqueline Russell issued a statement yesterday.

Georgia Anne Callan's 'sparkling personality lives on' Photo: RIP.ie

"Georgia was our own tiny Wonder Woman," they said.

"A happy, playful, brave, gentle and funny girl, she loved nothing more than making new friends and wearing princess dresses everywhere.

"Georgia loved everyone, and her pets were amongst her dearest friends. She sought beauty, goodness and fun wherever she was.

"She brought immense joy to our lives and to the lives of everyone who knew her. We love her deeply. We will miss her more than we can say. We are devastated by her loss."

They thanked the police, medical staff, and the Irish Embassy staff for "their professionalism, support and care".

Local media reported that emergency services were called to the villa at around 10.30am on July 28. Georgia had been taken from the pool but was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A notice posted on RIP.ie said Georgia was "cherished" by her mothers, grandparents and extended family and friends.

Ahead of her funeral tomorrow at Newlands Cross Crematorium in Co Kildare, the notice read: "We would appreciate, where possible, that you dress cheerfully in a way that would delight the spirit we hold of Georgia in our hearts.

"She loved bright colours (rainbows!) and dresses that twirl out when you spin.

"Sparkles are never out of place in her presence and will remind us all that her bright, sparkling personality lives on."

Her family has said that "while flowers are certainly welcome in the spirit of joy that Georgia brought us all", they are asking people to support two charities - As I Am, an autism charity, and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Irish Independent