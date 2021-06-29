Pollen count 'very high' today – here's how to manage your hayfever

The pollen forecast across the country is very high today, according to Met Éireann.

The pollen count is ranked from low to very high, with this time of the year being the most common for a high pollen count due to warmer weather.

Leinster, Munster and Connacht all have a ‘very high’ pollen count today while Ulster is in the ‘high’ category.

This means a lot of people susceptible to hayfever will be suffering today.

Tomorrow will be a slightly more tolerable day for hayfever sufferers as each province is forecast to have a ‘high’ pollen count as opposed to a ‘very high’ one.

"Grass pollen is in peak season and the risk will be high to very high during warm, dry weather with temperatures in the high teens or above,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Nettle pollen will continue at a high risk during warm, dry weather, mainly in the east of the country. Dock and plantain will also be airborne.”

As hay fever season is upon us, pharmacists have warned the public not to confuse it with Covid symptoms.

With one in five Irish people suffering from hay fever, it is important that people understand how to recognise the key differences, the Irish Pharmaceutical Union (IPU) said.

The main difference is that fever or chills are common with Covid-19 but are not seen in those suffering with hay fever.

While it can occur at any time of year, sufferers are particularly affected from the spring until autumn. Although hay fever is a relatively common condition, the symptoms can be extremely unpleasant.

“Hay fever can make life miserable, especially for people with severe symptoms,” said community pharmacist Ann Marie Horan.

"However, the condition can often be effectively managed with a range of treatment options, including antihistamines, decongestants, corticosteroid nasal sprays and anti-allergy eye-drops.”

Ms Horan said sufferers should monitor the pollen forecast and take particular care when the count is high.

She gave the following tips on how sufferers can help reduce hay fever symptoms:

• Keep doors and windows closed at home and when driving;

• Apply a little Vaseline inside the nose to trap pollen and stop it being inhaled;

• Wear sunglasses, preferably wraparound glasses which prevent pollen entering the eyes;

• Don't mow the grass and avoid working in the garden;

• Don't dry clothes outside if possible; and

• Wash your hair, hands and face when you come back indoors and change your clothes to get rid of any pollen.