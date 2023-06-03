Poll shock for ‘toxic’ Greens as nearly half the public don’t want election until 2025

NEARLY half the public don’t want a general election until 2025 as numbers demanding Taoiseach Leo Varadkar call a snap vote have fallen substantially since last year.

But the Green Party will be rocked by the latest Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent which finds 48pc of voters would exclude Eamon Ryan’s party entirely from their voting preferences at the next election.

The Greens are now the most transfer-toxic party in the country, just ahead of Sinn Féin on 46pc with Mary Lou McDonald’s party historically the least transfer-friendly of all the parties in most Dáil elections.

Ireland Thinks Poll - Ireland not ready for an election

With the latest poll finding little change in the state of the parties, the public’s demand for an immediate general election appears to be subsiding with 18pc wanting a vote now - an 11-point drop since last September.

By contrast, 45pc of those polled want an election scheduled in 2025, up 13 points on nine months ago. The latest the next election can take place is March 2025 with the current Dáil having to be dissolved by February 19, 2025, at the latest.

While 22pc want an election in the next six months, up three points from nine months ago, only 11pc want one later than that but before 2025 (down 6), and 3pc (unchanged) are unsure.

Among the political parties, support for Sinn Féin has increased to 32pc, up one point, while support for Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens remains unchanged at 20pc, 19pc and 3pc respectively.

In a forced choice, 40pc of those polled would return the current Coalition, unchanged on last month. But support for a Sinn Féin-led government, excluding Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, is down four points to 38pc with those not sure up four points to 22pc.

Elsewhere, in the state of the parties, support for the Social Democrats is up one point to 6pc, while Labour is down one to 3pc.

Solidarity-People Before Profit’s support drops two points to 4pc despite its success this week in a Dáil vote on its bill to liberalise the State’s abortion law. Aontú is up one to 3pc and support for Independents and Others is down one to 12pc.

Among the party leaders, the SocDems leader Holly Cairns retains her status as the most popular in the country at 44pc (unchanged). Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin is also unchanged on 43pc, followed by Mary Lou McDonald who is up two to 41pc.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is unchanged on 37pc, followed by Labour leader Ivana Bacik, who is up one to 33pc, while Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín is down two to 27pc.

Eamon Ryan remains the country’s least popular party leader, unchanged on 20pc, with the Greens’ transfer toxicity likely to alarm senior party figures this weekend.

After the Greens and Sinn Féin, the next party that people would exclude from their voting preferences in the next election is Aontú (40pc), followed by Fine Gael (39pc), Solidarity-PBP (38pc), Fianna Fáil (36pc), Labour (23pc), Social Democrats (18pc), Independents (6pc), Others (2pc).

Only 5pc of those polled said they would not exclude any party on their ballot paper.

The poll was taken on Friday, June 2 2023 among a sample size of 1,136 people and has a margin of error of +/- 3pc.