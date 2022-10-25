Zelensky honours Seanad cathaoirleach with Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise

The Cathaoirleach of the Seanad has been awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Senator Mark Daly said he was “greatly honoured” to receive the award, along with the speakers of 11 other houses of parliament.

Speaking at the first parliamentary summit of the International Crimea Platform today in Zagreb, Croatia, Mr Daly thanked President Zelenskyy for the honour.

“As Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, it is a great honour to be awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, II Degree by President Zelensky of Ukraine,” he said.

“The Irish people and the Houses of the Oireachtas have been steadfast in their support of Ukraine and its people since the brutal and illegal invasion by Russia eight months ago.

“During my visit to Kyiv with the Ceann Comhairle in May when we met President Zelensky and saw for ourselves the devastating impact of Russia’s horrific actions in Ukraine, I told him that the Irish people stood with Ukraine.

“Ireland, our partners in the European Union and our friends in the United States and the United Kingdom are unyielding in our support for democracy and the rule of law over tyranny and brutality.”

Mr Daly was one of 12 speakers of parliamentary assemblies to be granted the honour by President Zelensky “for significant personal merits in strengthening interstate cooperation, support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and a significant contribution to the popularization of the Ukrainian state in the world.”

Among the others to be honoured with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise were speaker Nancy Pelosi of the United States House of Representatives, president of the German Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, and president of the French Senate, Gérard Larcher.

Also honoured were the speakers of parliaments in Poland, Norway, Switzerland, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and North Macedonia.

Yaroslav the Wise was the Grand Prince of Kyiv from 1019 until his death. He also founded churches and monasteries including the Cathedral of St Sophia.

Ukrainian historians often presented him as a model of virtue, styling him ‘the Wise’. He was said to be “instrumental in defending borders”.