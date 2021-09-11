Zappone party at Merrion was against the guidelines, Martin’s Tourism officials told office of Taoiseach

Department of Tourism officials told the Taoiseach’s office they did not believe Katherine Zappone’s party was allowed under Fáilte Ireland’s guidelines based on the Government’s regulations.

Emails reveal Tourism Minister Catherine Martin’s officials told the Department of the Taoiseach their “factual and impartial articulation” of the Covid-19 regulations was that the controversial Merrion Hotel party attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was not permitted.

The emails were sent after the Irish Independent revealed Mr Varadkar attended the party for around 50 guests organised by Ms Zappone to thank people she had worked with during her time as children’s minister.

On the same day, Attorney General Paul Gallagher issued legal advice stating that the party was allowed under Covid-19 regulations, and Fáilte Ireland subsequently issued new guidelines permitting parties of up to 200 people outdoors.

Mr Varadkar said his attendance at the party did not breach regulations and was “probably” allowed under Fáilte Ireland guidelines.

However, emails released under the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act show the Government’s press secretary contacted the Department of Tourism’s communications manager on August 4, seeking clarity on the “Merrion Hotel incident”.

In an email to senior officials and Ms Martin’s advisers, the communications manager said: “The Merrion used the guidelines which referenced ‘200 people’ for their hosting of the event on July 21.

“The Department of the Taoiseach wants clarity on whether they were permitted to do so.”

The Department of Tourism issued a response to the Taoiseach’s Office, which it said was not a statement but “rather, a factual and impartial articulation of the regulations”.

“While the current Covid Regulations under the Health Act 1947 allow for outdoor events with up to 500 people at venues with a capacity of 5,000 or more, or 200 people for smaller venues, the sector-specific guidance published on the Fáilte Ireland website (‘Guidelines for Reopening Hotels and Guesthouses’) states that such organised events are not currently permitted,” the official said.

“Outdoor and indoor hospitality guidelines advise inter alia that there should be no more than six adults at a table and no booking of multiple tables.”

The email was sent an hour after the Attorney General issued his advice.

The emails were released by the Department of Tourism to Sinn Féin under the Freedom of Information Act.

However, an identical request sent by Sinn Féin to the Department of the Taoiseach was refused, with officials saying no records existed.

The department also said that, as Ms Zappone’s party was a “private” function, any correspondence related to the event fell outside the scope of the FoI.

However, the Department of Tourism did forward its view on the party to the Department of the Taoiseach.

The Taoiseach’s spokesperson said this is a “matter for the FoI decision-maker”.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said the Attorney General’s advice on the Merrion Party was “very unusual”.

“This advice seems all the more unusual now given how at the same time civil servants were very clear that this event wasn’t allowed,” he said. “It is clear that this Government believes that there is one rule for ordinary people and another for insiders.”

In a statement, the Taoiseach’s spokesperson admitted Fáilte Ireland guidelines “advised against organised outdoor events at the time”.

He said the Attorney General advised regulations allowed for organised outdoor events for up to 200 people, and the guidelines were updated.