‘You’re expected to be happy just to be on FF bus,’ says Marc MacSharry

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry, who resigned from Fianna Fáil in September, says he will run for election again. Photo: Tom Burke

Renegade TD Marc MacSharry may set up an “Independent Fianna Fáil” in the aftermath of his departure from the parliamentary party.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD says he will “definitely” run for election again – but has mooted forming a splinter party, as he believes Fianna Fáil has lost its way under leader Micheál Martin.

Mr MacSharry – the son of former minister Ray MacSharry – believes there could be a need to resurrect an independent branch of Fianna Fáil, a concept created by TD Neil Blaney in the 1970s.

“I’m still a member of Fianna Fáil, and ideally I’d return to the fold if things changed for the better. To a purer form of democracy, where rules apply to all and not some,” he said.

“If we see a change of leadership and that new leader, whoever it may be, embracing the value and necessity of shared ownership within the party.

“If that doesn’t happen, you have to look at Independent Fianna Fáil – the Blaney solution. But definitely, I will be running again. Then it will be up to the people.”

In his first press interview since he resigned from the party whip one month ago, Mr MacSharry said he felt “relief” after years of frustration since Mr Martin took over as party leader in 2011.

“Project Micheál Martin hasn’t worked out – that’s not personal, it’s just an observation. He’s an absolute gentleman who I know for 30 years. But what became evident in his leadership – and even more so in recent years – was this blind pursuit of ‘Mission: Get My Ass Into The Taoiseach’s Chair’.

“You’re expected to be happy just to be on the bus, like a six-year-old on a school tour. I would have liked a bit of input. I wasn’t prepared to leave my brain outside the gate, which is what is expected of a lot of people.

“The reason nobody will say it is because they want to be on the bus and some of them think they might get driving the bus some day, so they play it safe. The frustration grew and I was watching us suffering in the polls. It’s not all about polls, but when you go from 40pc to 11pc, you can’t ignore them either.”

The vote of confidence in Simon Coveney last month was “the last straw”. Having seen Dara Calleary, Barry Cowen and Phil Hogan lose their positions after being caught up in scandals, Mr MacSharry felt he could not support the Foreign Affairs minister in the Zapponegate affair.

“Coveney is good and he’s talented, but he got it wrong on Katherine Zappone.

“This was a former cabinet minister deciding she’d like to pursue a career in the UN, phoning former Cabinet colleagues who are ministers in the new administration, and them agreeing to retro-engineer that career for her. There is no other way to dress that up.

“We have the Merrion function where the rules don’t apply to those in attendance, and we wheel out the Attorney General to clarify the law.

“What all that amounts to for us as parliamentarians in Fianna Fáil, is Micheál Martin expecting us to look the public in the eye and tell them that depending on who you are in Ireland, different rules apply. That was the end for me.”

Mr MacSharry says he has received much backing for his decision – including from his father, who “supports my decision 1,000pc”.

But he concedes: “There is no doubt I have alienated a good third of my own core support within the party.”

However, he says he did not resign the whip for “electoral opportunism”.

“I have concerns for the future of Fianna Fáil, it has lost its way. We’ve been on our way down. If you look at the constituencies along the border, historically we had three out of four seats, or two out of three – now we’re lucky to have one. There’ll be none in many of them after the next election.”

He says failures to deliver in key Fianna Fáil areas like housing and health has hit the party hard, while he believes there has been a lot of “collateral damage” due to the loss of traditional party principles.

“There’s an obsession with regurgitating the nastiness of the Troubles. Those of us from border counties all remember, acknowledge, understand and regret it all, but we don’t like when it’s used as a political tool. I think that has led to the demise of Fianna Fáil in Connacht-Ulster. Even the most blue of blueshirts in the six border counties are republicans.

“Many young people hold senior personalities from the Troubles as the subject matter of interesting historical documentaries, rightly or wrongly, and whether you or I like it or not. We should take Sinn Féin out on their policy. Some of their stuff is toytown economics. Keep it there and keep it real.”

For now, he is happier as an independent and has more time to focus on constituency matters. “I’m concentrated on constituency work, contributing where I can nationally and pursuing nationally what’s best for my region.”