Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has accused Sinn Féin of attempting to score political points ahead of the party’s motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy .

'You're delusional' - Sinn Fein hit out at Taoiseach as he accuses party of trying to score political points with no-confidence motion in Murphy

The Fine Gael leader issued a strident defence of the Government’s performance in housing - citing 14,000 new homes built last year and a projected 20,000 this year but said he is “not pretending for a second that we have gotten on top of this issue”.

The motion is expected to fail tonight with Fianna Fáil planning to abstain as per the terms of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

However, speculation has emerged that junior minister Catherine Byrne may not support the Government tonight.

Mr Varadkar is expected to meet with her later to discuss the matter and speaking in New York made it clear that she would lose her ministerial post if she does not fall in line.

A dispute between the two ministers emerged earlier this year over a planned development at St Michael’s Estate in Inchicore.

Speaking in response to a Sinn Féin question on housing in the Dáil chamber today Mr Varadkar said the motion showed Sinn Féin’s politics as “tactical, cynical, personalised and ineffective” and that, if passed, “will not house a single person”.

In response Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed the Taoiseach is "delusional”.

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy TD

“I can only surmise that you’re actually delusional - you seem to believe that everything is OK, that you are on track, all of this despite the facts that homelessness has risen, house prices rise, rents are out of control and beyond the reach of even people at work,” she said.

The motion is expected to come before the Dáil at 8pm tonight.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the health minister cannot continue if she votes against housing minister Eoghan Murphy in Tuesday’s no confidence motion. Brian Lawless/PA.

